The steps Aprilia needs to make for Jorge Martin’s arrival in MotoGP 2025

Current riders outline where RS-GP needs to improve

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Japanese MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Japanese MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia is getting set for a major change to its MotoGP programme in 2025 as it welcomes a raft of new riders and bids farewell to its current technical director.

The Noale brand will take on three new riders in 2025 in the form of current championship leader Jorge Martin, three-time grand prix winner Marco Bezzecchi and rookie racer Ai Ogura at Trackhouse.

Aprilia will also be parting ways with longtime technical director Romano Albesiano, with former Ducati and KTM engineer Fabiano Sterlacchini taking his place.

All of this comes as Aprilia’s form has dipped across the 2024 season, having started off so strongly with victory in America with Maverick Vinales.

Aleix Espargaro believes Aprilia’s rivals have made bigger steps than it has from last year, and highlights numerous areas where the RS-GP needs to improve.

“I had the feeling that our rivals improved a lot from 23 to 24,” he said.

“You just need to see the lap records. If you check our lap times, they are more or less exactly the same, [maybe] one tenth up, one tenth down than 23.

“It means that the bike is the same, more or less, and it’s not enough to fight for the victories.

“So, Aprilia next year needs to improve the engine, that’s for sure, and Aprilia also needs to improve the stability of the bike and the agility.

“As soon as you push and you try to arrive at the lap times that the first riders are doing, you lose the rear grip quite easily.

“So, my feeling is that we are on the limit of this bike. Looks like we are not able to make the tyres work the way we want.”

Vinales doesn’t echo Espargaro’s thoughts that Michelin’s 2024 rear tyre has proved a hindrance to Aprilia, and instead points at the aerodynamics of the bike.

“Last year’s bike, one really strong area was the corner speed,” he added.

“But this year I don’t see any point very strong, but I see that you can be correct in all the points.

“Like last year for example, we had a lot of corner speed but the turning was difficult.

“So, in tracks where you don’t need to turn, we were really, really fast.

“This year, we don’t have this. I think it’s the bike. The aerodynamics are very different. It changes the behaviour of the bike and the balance.” 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
News
1h ago
Weather interrupts Nicolo Bulega’s Estoril World Superbike plan
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “ready in both conditions” at Estoril World Superbike
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
4h ago
Go Eleven Ducati “really close” to WorldSBK 2025 rider announcement
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
4h ago
Yamaha WorldSBK boss admits Dominique Aegerter shoulder “still not strong enough”
Dominique Aegerter, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Dominique Aegerter, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
5h ago
MotoGP will still have calendar clashes with F1 under Liberty ownership
Carmelo Ezpeleta, MotoGP 2024
Carmelo Ezpeleta, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
5h ago
Toyota rule out F1 power unit supply or full-time return despite Haas deal
Toyota on track in 2009
Toyota on track in 2009
WSBK
Results
5h ago
Estoril World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Razgatlioglu dominant on Friday
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
7h ago
Helmut Marko: Yuki Tsunoda “a candidate” to join Red Bull in F1 2025
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP
News
7h ago
How do you beat Francesco Bagnaia in a MotoGP race?
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Brembo enters agreement to buy Ohlins Racing
Ducati MotoGP front wheel, 2024 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Ducati MotoGP front wheel, 2024 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose