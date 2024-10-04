MotoGP tech deals: Romano Albesiano to Honda, Fabiano Sterlacchini to Aprilia!

Aprilia won't just have two new riders in MotoGP next season, but a new technical director.

On Friday at Motegi, Aprilia announced the surprise news that Fabiano Sterlacchini will take over from Romano Albesiano, who has spent 11 years with Aprilia and 20 years at the Piaggio Group.

Then, just minutes later, Honda confirmed that Albesiano is to become HRC's new technical director, in place of Ken Kawauchi, who joined from Suzuki at the end of 2022.

It is thought, but not confirmed, that Albesiano signed first, forcing Aprilia to react...

Albesiano, whose early career included Aerodynamic research for AMG Mercedes in DTM before joining MV Agusta, Piaggio and Aprilia, took over as head of Aprilia Racing when Gigi Dall’Igna joined Ducati in 2014.

At one stage running the entire Aprilia Racing department, Albesiano has focused on his preferred technical side since the arrival of Massimo Rivola as CEO from 2019.

Despite having one of the smaller MotoGP budgets, Albesiano's RS-GP - the first MotoGP bike to feature ground effect aerodynamics (since adopted by the rest of the field) - has progressed from the back to the front of the grid, winning four grand prix since 2022.

Aprilia is the only factory other than Ducati to win races this season, one grand prix and three Sprints, while Honda remains bottom of the constructors' standings, with only a single top ten Grand Prix finish.

It remains to be seen if Albesiano will be based in Europe, by setting up a new Yamaha-style design base for Honda, or move to its headquarters in Japan.

Fabiano Sterlacchini joins Aprilia

Sterlacchini meanwhile spent 17 years at Ducati, rising to the role of MotoGP technical coordinator before signing with KTM in June 2021 to lead the technical side of its road racing activities.

With the distance from Italy to Austria cited as among the factors in Sterlacchini and KTM failing to reach a new deal earlier this year, an Italian-based role seemed logical for his next destination.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro will retire and join Albesiano at Honda next year, via a new test and wild-card role. Espargaro's team-mate and COTA winner Maverick Vinales is leaving to join Tech3 KTM.

In their place will be current Pramac Ducati title leader Jorge Martin and 2023 VR46 Ducati race winner Marco Bezzecchi.

Honda will continue to field Joan Mir and Luca Marini in its factory team next season.