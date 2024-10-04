Francesco Guidotti: “I can't see any drama, I did my job”

Francesco Guidotti gives first words after confirmation of exit as KTM team manager.

Francesco Guidotti
Francesco Guidotti

Francesco Guidotti has given his first public comments since KTM announced he will depart as their factory MotoGP team manager and be replaced by Aki Ajo for 2025.

Speaking to Dorna’s Simon Crafar during opening practice at Motegi, Guidotti, who joined KTM from Pramac Ducati in 2022, said:

“I don't think it's sad news. I think it's the right move in this moment.

“KTM is a great company and after the first 5-6 years they decided to move to something different [when Guidotti replaced Mike Leitner].

“We have developed a lot in the last three years and I think now, to finalise the job, Aki is the right person. 

"He has the right credibility in the company. He knows very well the riders he will manage next year.

“I can't see any drama about me. I did my job. 

"I'm happy with what I've done and I'm happy that someone can finalise the job for this company.”

After five MotoGP wins with Leitner from 2017-2021, Guidotti's reign began with two GP victories in 2022, then two Sprint wins and a new factory-high of fourth in the world championship with Brad Binder in 2023.

But a MotoGP title challenge - which Guidotti is assumed to be referring to with the words 'finalise the job' - is yet to materialise.

Binder and Pedro Acosta are battling for fifth and best non-Ducati in this year's world championship, with no Sprint or GP wins for the RC16 so far this season.

Guidotti is yet to announce his future plans.

Read More

