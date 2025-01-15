Why results are “the second thing we want to see” for one Trackhouse MotoGP rider

Raul Fernandez says 2025 offers “big opportunity” for him

Raul Fernandez, 2025 Trackhouse Racing launch
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Trackhouse Racing launch
© Crash

Raul Fernandez enters his fourth season in MotoGP and second with the Trackhouse Aprilia squad, as the Spaniard starts the campaign on factory machinery.

Fernandez made his debut in 2022 with the Tech3 KTM squad, before departing after a difficult year to join the RNF Aprilia team.

Year one on the RS-GP didn’t yield much to write home about, as he scored just 51 points down in 20th in the standings - though a fifth-place finish at the Valencia finale hinted at a brighter future.

Read more: How MotoGP's newest team plans to stand apart from factory giants

While there were no points for Fernandez in the first two rounds in 2024 as Trackhouse got its time in MotoGP underway, he got on the board in Austin and continuously added to his tally through to the summer break.

The high point came in Barcelona. He found himself in the lead of a chaotic sprint race before crashing out, but didn’t let that dent his confidence as he rode to sixth in the grand prix. He ended the first half of the season 16th in the points having exceeded his 2023 tally with 66 points.

From the British GP, Fernandez was put onto the 2024 RS-GP and the wheels came off his season. He scored nothing until the Emilia Romagna GP and tallied just 20 points in the rest of the year.

“I was really focused on myself,” Fernandez said on Tuesday following Trackhouse’s 2025 livery launch. “I tried to work a lot on my body. It’s true that the last two years I had two surgeries on my arm, but at least I was not really fit for some reason and I was checking everything well during the winter.

“I changed the personal trainer, I started to work with another one, to try to feel fit and so I was working on myself in the mentality area. I was trying to take off all the pressure that I put on myself because I am very ambitious in some moments.

“I worked a lot on that. And basically also with Davide [Brivio]  we will start the season with another situation, because never in MotoGP have I started a season with a factory bike. Never have I started the season with a really clear mentality behind us [in the team], because last year when we started with Trackhouse.

“Trackhouse didn’t 100% manage at the start of the season. Davide arrived in the last moment before the start of the season. So, for me it was quite different to start the season and also I tried to be at 100% in terms of mentality, because I think this year I have the opportunity to do my best and show what I can do.”

Fernandez openly admits that his ambitions got the better of him after a strong first half of the 2024 campaign, so when the change of bike hindered his progress he struggled to manage those expectations.

“I think for example one mistake that I made last year was the first part of the year, before Silverstone, we were very close to the top 10,” he added. “We were 11th, 12th in the championship. We had some good results, we were fighting for some good results in qualifying.

“Basically, the beginning of the year was so good but after that I was thinking too much about getting results when the new bike arrived and from there it was very difficult to manage the year. So, maybe this was the key that I was thinking at the end of the year that I have to improve for this year.”

For 2025, Fernandez starts the year on the same machinery as the factory Aprilia squad. He is the only constant in the Italian marque’s roster, which welcomes reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and Moto2 title winner Ai Ogura at Trackhouse.

Aprilia leaned more on Fernandez in the second half of last year to help steer development of the RS-GP 25, but isn’t viewing himself as the manufacturer’s leader while those other riders get up to speed.

“Jorge is the world champion,” he said. “Sure, he will take the Aprilia for the first time in a race in Thailand. He’s the reference now in MotoGP. When you have the number one, it is super clear for me.

“It’s true that what I want to do is my best, try to focus on me. Sure I have a lot of things to learn about them, because also Marco is coming and Ogura is coming as a world champion. Sure, I have a lot of things to learn, but I will try to be focused on me.

“On who is the Aprilia reference, I will not think about that. I am the same rider as them, I will try to do my best, I will try to improve in every practice and try not to think about the results. That’s the second thing we want to see this year. I want to be fit, focused, and try to do my best.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
Franco Colapinto’s manager details Red Bull talks after Christian Horner “interest”
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP News
25m ago
The MotoGP rookie who is “already looking good”
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
F1 News
1h ago
Latest change at top of soon-to-be Audi F1 team announced
Alessandro Alunni Bravi
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Why results are “the second thing we want to see” for one Trackhouse MotoGP rider
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Trackhouse Racing launch
F1 News
2h ago
Cadillac’s 2026 F1 favourite “tired” of speculation over switch
Colton Herta

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Next career move for Charles Leclerc’s ex-F1 race engineer revealed
'Xavi' and Charles Leclerc
F1 News
2h ago
Voice of Drive to Survive lands new job outside of F1
Will Buxton
F1 News
2h ago
“Take Max Verstappen out, nobody cares. Take Lewis Hamilton out, people care”
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
RR News
3h ago
Davey Todd announces Superport, Supertwin plans for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Davey Todd, Padgetts Racing, Isle of Man TT 2023
MotoGP News
5h ago
2025 Spanish MotoGP posts "record" ticket sales amid Marc Marquez fanfare
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.