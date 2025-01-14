Trackhouse unveils striking 2025 MotoGP livery as launch season begins

American outfit gears up for second season

2025 Trackhouse Racing Aprilia
2025 Trackhouse Racing Aprilia
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse Racing has unveiled a striking new livery for its second campaign in MotoGP as the 2025 launch season begins.

The Justin Marks-owned outfit expanded its racing programme in 2024 to take over the defunct RNF squad as Aprilia’s satellite team in the premier class.

Read more: How MotoGP's newest team plans to stand apart from factory giants

With Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse achieved a podium in the German GP sprint and a best of a sixth on a Sunday at the Catalan GP.

But a late-season injury for Oliveira and a mid-season change of bike spec for Fernandez severely hindered Trackhouse’s progress, with the team ending the year ninth in the standings ahead of only Honda’s two squads.

Fernandez, Moto2 runner-up in 2021, remains with the team as the only returning rider in Aprilia’s roster this year and will be joined by reigning Moto2 champion Ai Ogura.

Trackhouse will have machine parity with Aprilia across both of its riders in 2025, having started 2024 with a 2023-spec RS-GP for Fernandez.

At its base in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trackhouse pulled the wraps off its NASCAR contender and its MotoGP bike.

Running two liveries across its first year, Trackhouse has refreshed its design for its second season, featuring a more prominent blue colour scheme.

Trackhouse is the first team this year to launch its 2025 season, with the factory Aprilia outfit up next on 16 January, followed by Gresini Ducati on 18 January and factory Ducati on 20 January. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
MotoGP 2025: Every team's livery revealed
Trackhouse Racing Aprilia, 2025
MotoGP News
23m ago
Trackhouse unveils striking 2025 MotoGP livery as launch season begins
2025 Trackhouse Racing Aprilia
F1 News
27m ago
George Russell has already ‘crashed’ a Mercedes in 2025…
George Russell
F1 News
32m ago
2025 F1 reserve drivers: The back-up options for every team
Valtteri Bottas
F1 Feature
36m ago
Ranking Ferrari F1 drivers post-Michael Schumacher from worst to best
Massa, Schumacher

More News

Moto3 News
37m ago
Unusual move as rider exits Moto3 and goes back to Junior GP
Joel Esteban
BSB News
56m ago
Ex-Yamaha Supersport standout returns to the brand for 2025
BSB
MotoGP News
1h ago
Footage released of Le Mans-style start to Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions
Marco Bezzecchi
F1 News
1h ago
Key Carlos Sainz feedback to Williams unveiled in previously unseen footage
Carlos Sainz
WSBK News
1h ago
Aprilia “not interested” in “B championship” World Superbikes
Massimo Rivola, Aprilia MotoGP, 2024