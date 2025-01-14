Trackhouse unveils striking 2025 MotoGP livery as launch season begins

Trackhouse Racing has unveiled a striking new livery for its second campaign in MotoGP as the 2025 launch season begins.

The Justin Marks-owned outfit expanded its racing programme in 2024 to take over the defunct RNF squad as Aprilia’s satellite team in the premier class.

With Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse achieved a podium in the German GP sprint and a best of a sixth on a Sunday at the Catalan GP.

But a late-season injury for Oliveira and a mid-season change of bike spec for Fernandez severely hindered Trackhouse’s progress, with the team ending the year ninth in the standings ahead of only Honda’s two squads.

Fernandez, Moto2 runner-up in 2021, remains with the team as the only returning rider in Aprilia’s roster this year and will be joined by reigning Moto2 champion Ai Ogura.

Trackhouse will have machine parity with Aprilia across both of its riders in 2025, having started 2024 with a 2023-spec RS-GP for Fernandez.

At its base in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trackhouse pulled the wraps off its NASCAR contender and its MotoGP bike.

Running two liveries across its first year, Trackhouse has refreshed its design for its second season, featuring a more prominent blue colour scheme.

Trackhouse is the first team this year to launch its 2025 season, with the factory Aprilia outfit up next on 16 January, followed by Gresini Ducati on 18 January and factory Ducati on 20 January.