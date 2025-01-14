Footage released of Le Mans-style start to Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions

Marco Bezzecchi offers a new glimpse at 100km of Champions

Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi

Footage of the chaotic start to Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions has been released.

Marco Bezzecchi has shared how last Saturday’s showpiece in Tavullia got started.

The 50-lap race at Rossi’s ranch begins with a ‘Le Mans-style’ starting grid.

That means riders start on foot and must dash to their bikes, hop on, and head off.

It is a method made famous by the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Bezzecchi’s footage shows him running across to a bike being propped up by his teammate Francesco Bagnaia before jumping on and starting the race.

Rossi has also shared fresh glimpses of the untelevised race that took place in his hometown on Saturday afternoon, at the annual event he hosts.

Overhead footage showed the exciting Le Mans-style starting grid before the bikes hit the dirt track.

The cameras also pick up fantastic angles of The Doctor sliding around the corners.

There is also onboard footage from Rossi’s perspective, and a classic shot of the MotoGP legend wheelieing over the finishing line.

Rossi and Luca Marini were runners-up in the 100km of Champions.

