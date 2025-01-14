MotoGP 2025: Every team's livery revealed

Check out every team's new look with every launch

© Crash

The 2025 MotoGP season is almost upon us, which teams now finally unveiling their colours for the coming campaign. 

Launch season began on 14 January with Trackhouse and concludes on 8 February with the LCR team. Full details on every team launch can be found here.

Below is every MotoGP team's new livery for the 2025 season. 

Trackhouse Racing Aprilia

2025 Trackhouse Racing Aprilia
2025 Trackhouse Racing Aprilia
© Gold and Goose

The American-owned outfit was the first to unveil its new colours for the 2025 season at a launch on 14 January at its Charlotte base in North Carolina. 

This year will be Trackhouse Racing's second in MotoGP, having made its debut in 2024 when it took over from the defunct RNF squad. Its rider line-up is Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura.

This is a developing story. More detail will be added when available...

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

