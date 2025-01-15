2025 Spanish MotoGP posts "record" ticket sales amid Marc Marquez fanfare

The Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto has posted encouraging figures about the 2025 Spanish MotoGP.

The Spanish MotoGP is proving to be a particularly popular event in 2025, as proven by new ticket sales figured published by the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

The track, which has hosted the Spanish Grand Prix every year since 1989, announced today (14 January) that it has sold 50 per cent more tickets for the 2025 edition of the Spanish MotoGP than it had done at this point in the year for the 2024 race; which itself showed a four per cent improvement in ticket sales compared to 2023.

“The Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto has sold 50 per cent more tickets for the 2025 MotoGP Grand Prix [...] than were sold for the same dates in 2024, a record considering that the 2024 edition was positive with 4 percent more tickets sold than in 2023,” a statement from the circuit reads.

In terms of pure numbers, the 50 per cent improvement is equal to 13,920 more tickets being sold at this point in 2025 compared to the same time last year.

Jerez also says that there are only 6,200 of the 39,307 grandstand seats left to be sold.

Although it is impossible to say with certainty what the increase is down to, the circuit suggests it is thanks to the recent initiatives developed by the MotoGP promoter, Dorna Sports, in order to increase fan involvement in the races; from things such as the Hero Walk to the introduction of Sprints, and other off-track introductions like live music.

It seems likely that the crowning of Jorge Martin as the 2024 MotoGP World Champion, and his elevation to full-factory status as he moves to Aprilia for 2025, is also a part of the surge in ticket sales; as well as the arrival of Marc Marquez at the Ducati Lenovo Team where he will partner Francesco Bagnaia – with whom Marquez battled famously at Jerez last year in what was among the most entertaining races of the season – in 2025.

2025 Spanish MotoGP posts "record" ticket sales amid Marc Marquez fanfare
