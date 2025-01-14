Francesco Bagnaia on 2024 MotoGP mistakes: ‘I thought about it a lot on my honeymoon’

Ducati MotoGP rider Francesco Bagnaia says he “thought a lot” about the errors which cost him the 2024 title even during his honeymoon.

Bagnaia lost out on a third successive MotoGP title last year to Pramac Ducati rival Jorge Martin by 10 points in the season finale in Barcelona.

Though Bagnaia won 11 grands prix compared to Martin’s three, eight non-scores across the campaign ultimately denied the factory Ducati rider another crown.

Bagnaia has repeatedly held his hands up to his own errors, and told Sky Sports Italy that even thought about them during his honeymoon.

“2025 will be a fun but tough season for everyone given the many races and the competition that is getting higher and higher,” Bagnaia said during Valentino Rossi’s 100Km of Champions event.

“Aprilia with Martin and [Marco] Bezzecchi can be fast, KTM despite the difficult winter has very strong riders and finally Yamaha and Honda will grow, especially the former.

“We have to think about what we did wrong this year and try to do better.

“Last year's victories? Replicable but we must always do better.

“I self-analyse a lot and although I was on my honeymoon, I thought about it a lot.”

Bagnaia faces his stiffest challenge yet in MotoGP as he becomes team-mates with eight-time world champion Marc Marquez at the factory squad in 2025.

The duo will publicly launch Ducati’s 2025 season at an event in Italy on 20 January.

Bagnaia and Bezzecchi were paired for Rossi’s 100Km of Champions event last weekend and finished sixth.

Rossi was second with his team-mate Luca Marini, while Diogo Moreira and Thomas Chareyre won the event.

In an exclusive interview with Crash.net over the winter, factory Honda rider Marini said that he believed Marquez and Bagnaia could "fight for victory in every race" during the 2025 season.