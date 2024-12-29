MotoGP 2025: When is every team’s launch event?

The 2025 MotoGP season is just around the corner, meaning teams will begin to launch their new liveries in the coming weeks.

MotoGP’s launch season is set to take on a different flavour as the championship gets set to stage its own event in Thailand on 9 February.

While initially thought to be where all teams would reveal their liveries, the event is now essentially a pre-season party, where fans can see the entire grid assembled.

As well as fan engagement activities, there will also be demo runs of bikes around Bangkok before the paddock heads to Buriram for the final pre-season test three days later.

The season will begin in Thailand on 28 February - 2 March.

Before all of that, teams will host their normal launch events where they unveil the colours they will race in for the season ahead.

Below are details and dates of those launches.

16 January - Aprilia Factory Racing

The factory Aprilia squad is set to be the first team to reveal its machines for the 2025 season, acting as the first chance for the world to see world champion Jorge Martin in the marque’s works colours.

Martin will be joined by Marco Bezzecchi in 2025, who steps over from VR46, while the former is likely to reveal a change of race number from 89 to 1 - having spent the last few weeks teasing it on social media.

Aprilia is yet to publicly reveal full details of its launch.

18 January - Gresini Racing

The satellite Ducati squad will be the next team to unveil its colours two days after Aprilia, with Alex Marquez and rookie Fermin Aldeguer.

Gresini, who will have a pair of GP24s for its riders next season, will host its launch at the iconic Imola circuit in Italy.

20 January - Ducati Corse

The factory Ducati team’s 2025 launch is highly anticipated as the first occasion to see eight-time world champion Marc Marquez decked out in the Bologna brand’s works colours.

Marquez, who joins Francesco Bagnaia for 2025, took part in his first test with the squad in a bright red suit and bike featuring no sponsor logos other than ones neutral to Marquez and Ducati.

The event will take place in Italy at the Madonna di Campiglio ski resort over several days.

31 January - Yamaha and Pramac Racing

Yamaha will stick to its recent tradition of launching its new campaign in South East Asia, with a joint event involving new satellite squad Pramac Racing in Kuala Lumpur.

The event will mark Yamaha’s return to having an official satellite team for the first time since the 2022 season.

While its factory line-up of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins remains unchanged, the event will see Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira unveil Pramac’s new colours to begin its Yamaha partnership.

This story will be updated regularly