Aprilia needs to have “open mind” with 2025 MotoGP line-up’s feedback

Aprilia’s racing manager Paolo Bonora says the brand must have “an open mind” with its 2025 factory MotoGP line-up as they are “coming from the best bike”.

The Noale brand’s works team will undergo its first complete line-up change since 2017, with reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi joining the fold.

Both riders come with their sole premier class experience being of Ducati machinery, while the only constant in its stable will be Raul Fernandez at Trackhouse, who will be joined by rookie Ai Ogura.

At the end of the 2024 season, Bonora told MotoGP’s official website that it will have to have an open approach to bike development and rider feedback from Martin and Bezzecchi.

“It’s going to be a very challenging year for us, because we’ll have two fast, young and very talented riders,” he said.

“There’s no doubt about it. The whole team is excited, and we’ll have to be very pragmatic to understand what their demands will be and have an open mind in understanding that they’re probably coming from the best bike on the grid.

“We’ll have to improve to get that performance.”

Neither rider was able to speak about their first test of the RS-GP in Barcelona last month, but CEO Massimo Rivola noted that their feedback was more positive than expected.

Aprilia proved to be the only manufacturer to beat Ducati in 2024, after Maverick Vinales - who joins Tech3 KTM next year - won the Americas Grand Prix.

That was the highlight of the campaign, though, with Aprilia’s form dropping off in the second half of the season to the point that it slid to third in the constructors’ standings behind KTM and Ducati.

Reflecting on the season, Bonora added: “We’re quite satisfied with the first part of the season.

“We got a lot of podiums and, apart from Ducati, we were the only ones to win a GP.

“We set a lot of goals at the beginning of the year and we reached them. We probably lost something in the second part.

“When you get to a certain level, it’s more difficult to take big steps forward. But we definitely understood why we missed something compared to our rivals.

“We have to improve our data analysis and respond faster to the comments of the riders during the weekend.

“We know that we need to improve in hard braking. It’s not about intervening in any particular area but making progress on our package.”