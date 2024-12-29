Fresh reports claim KTM’s MotoGP exit planned for 2026

Further details on KTM’s “planned” MotoGP exit emerge

KTM’s “planned” withdrawal from MotoGP under its current restructuring process is set for 2026, according to fresh reports from Austria media.

The financial crisis KTM has found itself in forced it in recent weeks to enter into self-administration to stave off bankruptcy. It is thought to have debts over over €3 billion.

Following the first creditors’ hearing earlier this month, KTM’s restructuring process has been allowed to continue and the company will carry on in its current form.

But a report issued by the Alpine Creditors Association (AKV) following the first hearing noted that the current reorganisation measures include the “planned” exit by KTM from MotoGP.

KTM issued a statement in response to this noting that it was committed to racing in MotoGP in 2025 - but did not say anything on its plans beyond next year.

A report from Austrian outlet Der Standard on Sunday (29 December) states that KTM’s MotoGP exit will come in 2026, which is the final year of its current deal with Dorna Sports.

According to the Der Standard report, KTM management expects “significant PR damage” if it quits MotoGP before this point.

While Brad Binder has a contract to the end of 2026, Pedro Acosta, Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales are all on ‘multi-year’ deals.

Analysis from the Boston Consulting Group suggests KTM’s future is looking good, while also noting that it could make an annual saving of €46 million by ending its grand prix programme.

In the initial report from the first creditors’ hearing, it was revealed that several parties have expressed interest in investing a combined €700 million into the struggling company.

In a recent Speedweek interview, KTM’s motorsport boss Pit Beirer revealed that the brand had held “concrete” talks with seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s management about the soon-to-be Ferrari driver investing in the marque.

Hamilton had been linked earlier this year to a buy-in of the Gresini team, while Liberty Media confirmed he had expressed interest to the US media giant about getting involved in MotoGP under its ownership.

Investors have until the third week of January to table their offers, with this money vital for KTM’s restructuring plan to meet its 30% debt repayment quota set out.

The plan will be voted on by the creditors at the end of February. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

