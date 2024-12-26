KTM boss makes blockbuster Lewis Hamilton admission

"Very interesting discussions" held between Lewis Hamilton and KTM

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton held “concrete talks” about a buy-in with KTM, the brand’s boss claims.

KTM are struggling against a massive financial problem which has erupted since the conclusion of the MotoGP season.

They insist that despite a hefty list of creditors, and debts that rise into the billions, it will not prevent their racing programme in 2025.

But they have welcomed talks with potential investors, including Formula 1 superstar Hamilton.

"I can only say that we had very interesting discussions with his management," Pit Beirer told Speedweek.

"It's no secret that Lewis Hamilton is interested in MotoGP and is thinking about his own team.

“Here, too, there are concrete talks."

Hamilton was inextricably linked to sponsor Monster during his Mercedes tenure, which is ending ahead of a 2025 link-up with Ferrari. Their rival energy drink, Red Bull, is a big backer of KTM.

However, Bierer confirmed: "Anyone who wants to work with us knows about the proximity – Red Bull and KTM are inseparable. That has not been an issue in the negotiations so far.”

He added:  "An investor is something different from a sponsor.

"We also work with our sponsors in a very strong partnership. When you have partners at the table who give you money for such a great project, they get involved. That should also be positive.

“When strong partners sit at the table and think, good solutions come to light together. So it's clear that such people will have a certain say."

Hamilton was linked with a financial interest in the Gresini Ducati team earlier this season.

Although it ultimately came to nothing, the F1 star admitted his interest in MotoGP, and potentially investing in a team.

Hamilton has already invested in a sports team - the Denver Broncos.

KTM insist they are of interest to investors because of Liberty Media’s takeover of MotoGP.

That takeover remains subject to regulator approval.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
KTM boss makes blockbuster Lewis Hamilton admission
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
12h ago
Michael Schumacher now: Skiing accident means F1 icon is out of the public eye - what do we know?
RR
News
13h ago
John McGuinness shares the secret to tackling Isle of Man TT aged 52
John McGuinness
John McGuinness
F1
News
15h ago
“Michael Schumacher a master of psychological games, he made me feel useless”
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher
WSBK
News
15h ago
Ryan Vickers explains why he got the nod at Ducati
Ryan Vickers
Ryan Vickers

More News

F1
News
18h ago
Martin Brundle names his “peak” grid walk moment in F1
Martin Brundle on the grid
Martin Brundle on the grid
MotoGP
News
25/12/24
Experts disagree over the best MotoGP ride of 2024
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
MotoGP
Feature
25/12/24
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: The completed grid
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
25/12/24
2025 F1 driver line-up: Here is the completed grid
Several rookie drivers will make their F1 debuts in 2025
Several rookie drivers will make their F1 debuts in 2025
F1
Feature
25/12/24
F1 driver salaries: How much money does every driver earn?
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, third; Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1, pole
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren,…