KTM boss makes blockbuster Lewis Hamilton admission

Lewis Hamilton held “concrete talks” about a buy-in with KTM, the brand’s boss claims.

KTM are struggling against a massive financial problem which has erupted since the conclusion of the MotoGP season.

They insist that despite a hefty list of creditors, and debts that rise into the billions, it will not prevent their racing programme in 2025.

But they have welcomed talks with potential investors, including Formula 1 superstar Hamilton.

"I can only say that we had very interesting discussions with his management," Pit Beirer told Speedweek.

"It's no secret that Lewis Hamilton is interested in MotoGP and is thinking about his own team.

“Here, too, there are concrete talks."

Hamilton was inextricably linked to sponsor Monster during his Mercedes tenure, which is ending ahead of a 2025 link-up with Ferrari. Their rival energy drink, Red Bull, is a big backer of KTM.

However, Bierer confirmed: "Anyone who wants to work with us knows about the proximity – Red Bull and KTM are inseparable. That has not been an issue in the negotiations so far.”

He added: "An investor is something different from a sponsor.

"We also work with our sponsors in a very strong partnership. When you have partners at the table who give you money for such a great project, they get involved. That should also be positive.

“When strong partners sit at the table and think, good solutions come to light together. So it's clear that such people will have a certain say."

Hamilton was linked with a financial interest in the Gresini Ducati team earlier this season.

Although it ultimately came to nothing, the F1 star admitted his interest in MotoGP, and potentially investing in a team.

Hamilton has already invested in a sports team - the Denver Broncos.

KTM insist they are of interest to investors because of Liberty Media’s takeover of MotoGP.

That takeover remains subject to regulator approval.