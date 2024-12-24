Why Johann Zarco thinks he can still “step up” in MotoGP

Johann Zarco believes he will still be able to “step up” in MotoGP even this late into his career because he never assumes that what he has done “was right”.

The double Moto2 world champion has been in the premier class since 2017, when he made his debut with the Tech3 Yamaha squad.

Two years of semi-regular podium appearances gave way to a dismal 2019 campaign with KTM that almost ended his career, before Zarco found sanctuary with Ducati in 2020.

After winning his first race in MotoGP in 2023 with Pramac Ducati, Zarco switched to Honda with LCR for 2024 and proved to be the Japanese marque’s leading rider.

Zarco took Honda’s best finish of the season in eighth in the Thai GP, while his one-lap speed regularly impressed.

At the end of the 2024 campaign, Zarco spoke about how he has been able to adapt to the RC213V to maximise the strong points of his riding while improve weaknesses where the Honda gains time.

Asked about remaining adaptable through his career, Zarco said: “I like to still think like this and I’m sure thinking like this will help me to reach the top, or come back to the top, because I see there are some riders who are able to do things - some others not.

“And that’s why I don’t want to put myself in the mind that what I do or what I was doing was right.

“It was right, but maybe not right enough today.

“So, I’m sure that some clicks will come well in my mind and my body. And I’m sure I will then step up.”

Zarco will remain with Honda to the end of 2025 on his current deal.

He ended last season 17th in the points, 24 clear of Honda’s next-best rider - which was LCR team-mate Takaaki Nakagami.

Both factory team Honda riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini finished at the bottom of the rankings.