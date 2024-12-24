Ducati’s 2024 MotoGP domination in numbers

The 2024 MotoGP season will be remembered for Ducati’s total dominance as it romped to another world title.

Having made its debut in 2003 on the backdrop of Japanese domination in MotoGP, Ducati has gone through extreme highs and lows over the last two decades.

It made a winning start to life in 2003 in its debut year, before Casey Stoner took the Italian marque to a first world title in 2007.

While Stoner continued to win on the bike in the ensuing years, the championship got further away as the Desmosedici proved to be a difficult bike. When Stoner left in 2011, Ducati hit its nadir.

The high-profile signing of Valentino Rossi yielded just three podiums across two seasons before the MotoGP legend returned to Yamaha in 2013.

At the end of that year, Ducati brought in Gigi Dall’Igna from Aprilia as general manager to help get the brand back on track. While a slow process, Ducati would be race winners again in 2016, fight for the title to the final round in 2017 and steadily sit as frontrunners until 2022.

Overturning a 91-point deficit at the midway stage, Francesco Bagnaia won the 2022 title and followed that up with a second in 2023 as Ducati hit its stride as MotoGP’s dominant force.

In 2024, it achieved 19 grands prix wins out of 20 to set an all-time record in MotoGP.

On 14 occasions, the podium was locked out on Sundays by Ducati riders - another all-time record.

From six of its eight riders in 2024, Ducati scored 53 podiums and achieved 16 pole positions, while its run of consecutive podium finishes runs to 66 races.

Ducati also ensured it had one rider on the podium in every sprint.

At the end of 2024, Ducati’s tally of grand prix victories stands at 106, making it the only European manufacturer in MotoGP history to surpass a century of wins.

Last season marked the fifth year in a row that Ducati won the constructors’ championship, while Ducati satellite Pramac won the teams’ championship.

Jorge Martin became the marque’s third world champion after the former Pramac rider scored his first premier class title.

“The dominance expressed by Ducati with its bikes, its riders and its technicians in the 2024 MotoGP season will remain forever in the hearts of fans of this sport,” Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali said.

“I am very happy for Jorge, an incredibly talented rider who grew up with Ducati and together with us realised the dream he had since he was a child.

“After the crazy joy of 2022 and the ‘victory of awareness’ of 2023, today we want to celebrate the triumph of a system: the “Ducati System”.

“A system inspired by the teachings of Galileo Galilei, the inventor of the scientific method and modern science.

“A system that has led us to be the best in track-racing competitions, and which we also apply in the research, design and development of our products, proudly bringing Made in Italy engineering all over the world.”