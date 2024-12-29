How Jorge Martin’s MotoGP title has its roots in a “crazy” nightclub bill

Jorge Martin admits he “had to change” the way he dealt with the trappings of fame that came with being a MotoGP rider after a “crazy” nightclub bill.

Martin stepped up to the premier class in 2021 with the Pramac Ducati squad and brushed off a serious incident at the Portuguese GP, which forced him out of four rounds due to injury, to win his first race at the Styrian GP.

In an interview with the Tengo un Plan podcast, Martin revealed that after his first win he began partying constantly.

But this began to add up and he was soon forced to make a change.

“When I switched to the premier class I was single and, after winning my first race in Austria, I started partying,” he said.

“Both on Sundays after the GPs were over and after training in Andorra, I always went to Barcelona.

“I was competitive and didn’t have a problem with it. But then one time I was handled a bill in a nightclub [for] a crazy amount of money.

“And after paying it I realised I had to change. Later I met my girlfriend Maria and that helped me.

“My parents and grandparents always kept my feet on the ground, because if you squander [your money] you end up broke, friends disappear and your career is over.

“I know what I have. I am happy and I try to enjoy it by helping others. With what I have, I could retired today and live well.

“However, I want to be someone: a MotoGP legend. I want to be remembered and leave a legacy for future generations.”

Martin challenged for the title for the first time in 2023, running factory Ducati counterpart Francesco Bagnaia to the wire in Valencia but ultimately coming up short.

He revealed at the end of this year that his mental health suffered after his 2023 title loss, with Martin seeking out help from a sports psychologist to better deal with his self-doubt.

Though only winning three grands prix to Bagnaia’s 11 in 2024, Martin beat his rival by 10 points to win the championship in a final round showdown in Barcelona.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

