“Maybe I’m too demanding”: Marc Marquez on the "restless drive" behind MotoGP domination

This weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix sees MotoGP title leader Marc Marquez return to the Jerez track where his career was thrown into jeopardy in 2020 - the road back from which was so gruelling, he “wouldn’t wish it on anyone”.

So far in his debut season with the factory Ducati team, Marquez has taken seven wins from the opening eight rounds of 2025 and sits 17 points clear of younger brother Alex Marquez in the standings.

It’s a return to form many thought might never come, following four years of injury setbacks - following the initial arm break at Jerez - and career-defining decisions, including the end of his long partnership with Honda.

“From 2020 to 2024 were the toughest years of my career and also my life so far,” said Marquez, speaking ahead of his home Spanish round.

“But above all, they were years when the word ‘restlessness’ was constantly on my mind.

“It would’ve been easy to give up, to surrender - and that’s exactly what pushed me forward. I always tried to stay realistic, going goal by goal. You can’t reach the top of the mountain without overcoming every step along the way.

“That’s where a new phase began, because it helped me to see another side of the sport, to learn a lot, and mature in a different way. But even so, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

The Spaniard’s decision to leave Honda - where he won six MotoGP titles – and switch to Gresini was a leap few riders of his stature have made. He admits it was a gamble, driven by a determination not to let his career fade out.

“When you decide to leave the team of your life [Repsol Honda] and join Gresini, you’re taking a risk,” he explained. “You have the best bike, so now it’s about finding out what you can achieve – and you're doing it in front of millions of people, lots of cameras, and tons of outside commentary.

“But I think the core of that decision was courage. It’s about accepting the challenge and not being afraid of what might happen. If it goes well, it’s great. But if it had gone badly, it’s ok too as I gave it a try. However, if you don’t try, that’s when you lose sleep.”

Marc Marquez

"That restless drive can blind you"

Marquez's Honda to Gresini bet paid off handsomely with three Grand Prix wins, third in the world championship and a seat at the coveted factory Ducati team for 2025.

But the inner restlessness is a double-edged sword and Marquez admits he’s sometimes too demanding, on and off the track.

“In both real life and personal life, I’ve always tried to be as realistic as possible,” he said.

“When something is black, no matter how much you want to see it as white, it’s still black. That’s when, if you want to see it white, you must start changing it little by little.

“Often - and this year is a good example - after something like the crash in Austin, you spend three days overthinking why it happened and how to improve.

“Maybe I’m too demanding sometimes. But in my personal life, I also strive for perfection. Not total control - because that’s no way to live - but when I focus on something, I want to do it perfectly.

“And I also try to listen to those around me, because that restless drive can blind you a bit, and that’s not good either.

"You must constantly assess what needs to be done.”

At 32, Marquez has already been through a career arc that would have broken many riders.

This weekend, in front of a home crowd at Jerez, he has the chance to not only extend his title lead but deliver Spain’s 200th premier-class win and put Ducati equal with Honda’s all-time record of 22 consecutive victories.

“This year, we’re arriving in a completely different situation - we’ve started being strong, with confidence and good results,” Marquez said.

“That doesn’t mean winning at all costs – the goal for the weekend is to finish in the top three. I’m already looking forward to feel the warmth of the Spanish fans.”