Augusto Fernandez: “Big things going on as a Yamaha test rider, but I miss races”

Augusto Fernandez was originally scheduled to make his Yamaha MotoGP race debut as a wild-card in this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Instead, he arrives at Jerez with two full race weekends already under his belt, having stepped in for the injured Miguel Oliveira in Qatar and Austin.

Now back in Europe and fresh from a post-Qatar private test for Yamaha, Fernandez is looking to build on the progress so far during his third Pramac weekend.

“I'm happy to carry on the work we started in Qatar as we head into Jerez,” said the former Tech3 KTM rider.

“It’s a shame about the crash during the race, but overall it was a positive weekend for me, as I made steady progress and kept getting closer to the front.

“My pace is coming back, so it’s great to have another race right away to keep building on that momentum.

“I’m also sorry that Miguel isn’t able to return yet, I hope he’s back soon. In the meantime, I’ll do my best to be fast and competitive on his bike.”

Fernandez scored a solid 13th-place finish at COTA, but his Qatar weekend was sunk by a risky soft tyre choice in the Sprint and crash in the Grand Prix.

Still, his short-notice return to racing has stirred hopes of a full-time comeback.

“When I signed with Yamaha, I told them my intention was to come back with them,” he said. “So they know I want to come back, and I know I need to perform.

"I’m happy as a test rider, but I miss races, so if not next year, maybe in ’27...”

With Jack Miller’s Pramac seat the only Yamaha ride officially unconfirmed for 2026, Fernandez knows his chances are slim unless performance and opportunity align quickly.

“I want to come back, but I need to prove it. It’s in my hands and it depends also on the opportunities I have, because if I don’t race, then it will be difficult to prove… just missing one race, you lose speed.”

Despite the uncertainty, Fernandez remains committed to his role in developing Yamaha’s long-term future - including the much-anticipated V4 prototype and the incoming 850cc regulations for 2027.

“If I have to accept that I’m a test rider from now on, then I am happy where I am with Yamaha,” he said. “It is a big company. We are not winning right now but we want to win. ’27 is coming, so big things are going on as a test rider.

“I’m in a happy, secure place but I want a bit more – to come back to racing. If I can build the speed and perform as a racer then I hope I can come back with them.”