Augusto Fernandez: “Big things going on as a Yamaha test rider, but I miss races”

Augusto Fernandez wants more than a Yamaha test role but admits full-time MotoGP comeback depends on performance and opportunity.

Augusto Fernandez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

Augusto Fernandez was originally scheduled to make his Yamaha MotoGP race debut as a wild-card in this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Instead, he arrives at Jerez with two full race weekends already under his belt, having stepped in for the injured Miguel Oliveira in Qatar and Austin.

Now back in Europe and fresh from a post-Qatar private test for Yamaha, Fernandez is looking to build on the progress so far during his third Pramac weekend.

“I'm happy to carry on the work we started in Qatar as we head into Jerez,” said the former Tech3 KTM rider.

“It’s a shame about the crash during the race, but overall it was a positive weekend for me, as I made steady progress and kept getting closer to the front.

“My pace is coming back, so it’s great to have another race right away to keep building on that momentum.

“I’m also sorry that Miguel isn’t able to return yet, I hope he’s back soon. In the meantime, I’ll do my best to be fast and competitive on his bike.”

Fernandez scored a solid 13th-place finish at COTA, but his Qatar weekend was sunk by a risky soft tyre choice in the Sprint and crash in the Grand Prix.

Still, his short-notice return to racing has stirred hopes of a full-time comeback.

“When I signed with Yamaha, I told them my intention was to come back with them,” he said. “So they know I want to come back, and I know I need to perform. 

"I’m happy as a test rider, but I miss races, so if not next year, maybe in ’27...”

With Jack Miller’s Pramac seat the only Yamaha ride officially unconfirmed for 2026, Fernandez knows his chances are slim unless performance and opportunity align quickly.

“I want to come back, but I need to prove it. It’s in my hands and it depends also on the opportunities I have, because if I don’t race, then it will be difficult to prove… just missing one race, you lose speed.”

Despite the uncertainty, Fernandez remains committed to his role in developing Yamaha’s long-term future - including the much-anticipated V4 prototype and the incoming 850cc regulations for 2027.

“If I have to accept that I’m a test rider from now on, then I am happy where I am with Yamaha,” he said. “It is a big company. We are not winning right now but we want to win. ’27 is coming, so big things are going on as a test rider.

“I’m in a happy, secure place but I want a bit more – to come back to racing. If I can build the speed and perform as a racer then I hope I can come back with them.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
50s ago
Alex Rins: “When a rider blocks us… We cannot race”
Alex Rins, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
11m ago
Ex-F1 steward: Max Verstappen penalty should have been double
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
46m ago
Augusto Fernandez: “Big things going on as a Yamaha test rider, but I miss races”
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Helmut Marko reveals when Red Bull will “have the speed” to beat McLaren
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jack Miller: “Great success in the past”, ‘Shakedown’ over for Pramac
Jack Miller, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Aston Martin F1 form prompts key talks amid Fernando Alonso fear
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo: “We need something to make a step forward”
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
BSB Results
2h ago
2025 Official Oulton Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 1
Bradley Ray, 2025 Donington BSB Test. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
2h ago
When Charles Leclerc is hopeful of “turning point” for Ferrari
Charles Leclerc took Ferrari's first podium of 2025 in Jeddah
Moto3 News
3h ago
Max Quiles recovery continues as Spanish GP replacement announced
Max Quiles, 2025 Moto3 Jerez Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.