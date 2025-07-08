Marc Marquez tactic irks rivals? ‘He doesn’t care what you write on social media’

Marc Marquez has a "presence" which can impact his rivals on their qualifying laps, the Crash MotoGP podcast debated.

One of Marquez’s infamous tactics on a race weekend is to seek a tow from another rider in qualifying, attempting to gain speed by using their aerodynamic slipstream.

Being followed by the most successful rider on the grid can negatively impact Marquez’s chosen target.

“He’s not the tallest but, on a bike, he seems like he’s seven foot tall! He’s got this presence,” Jordan Moreland told the podcast.

Peter McLaren explained: “If he has targeted you, he won’t let go. We’ve seen people try to shake him off but it just makes it worse.

“If it’s someone else they think ‘I will pull wide, slow down, give up the lap and the other guy will say ‘whatever’’.

“But Marc won’t. If he’s targeted them, he’s aware of where their position is. Maybe they’re down the grid, they need a fast lap, they must push eventually, they can slow down but not forever.

“We have seen riders pushed out of Q1 in recent years where he’s picked a guy to follow! Which must be hard to take.

“Jack Miller said ‘just ignore it’. If you get sucked into it, you’re not focused on your lap. Things you don’t need to think about when you’re wrestling a MotoGP bike around a qualifying lap.

“It must play on people’s minds to know they’ve got Marc Marquez behind them.”

How to avoid a Marc Marquez tow

Marc Marquez

Methods to prevent Marquez seeking a qualifying tow can be scarce due to his determination, and also the followed rider’s focus on their own lap.

“What can you do? Learn to ignore it. Put yourself in a situation where you can afford to back off,” Peter McLaren said.

“That’s the only defence you’ve got.

“If Marc thinks ‘this guy doesn’t need to do a lap because he’s already on the front row…’

“That’s the only time that he has no choice but to give up and go it alone.

“We have also seen Pecco Bagnaia go off-sync with the others. Maybe that’s how you battle against it.”

Marquez has not needed a tow as frequently since joining the factory Ducati team this season because he is already in possession of such competitive machinery.

The tactic was more prevalent when he rode a Honda. But it does remain part of his armoury on a Saturday despite being criticised for it.

Jordan Moreland said: “Marc knows how to play the game. He simply doesn’t care what people write on social media about him!

“He will do what he pleases. Nobody can stop him because he’s so headstrong. It’s such an attitude to have.”

Peter McLaren added: “He doesn’t complain, that’s the key, when people follow him.

“In fairness to him, I can’t remember him ever complaining when other people get a tow from him.

“If that’s the case, you’ve just got to learn to play the game.”

Marquez leads the MotoGP championship by 68 points to second-placed Alex Marquez.

His brother enters this weekend’s German MotoGP after picking up an injury last time out. Alex intends to start the weekend but whether he can get through it in full remains to be seen.

Additionally, the Sachsenring is one of Marc’s historic favourites as he seeks to further cement his grip on the 2025 title.