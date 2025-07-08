Alex Marquez reveals plan for German MotoGP after Assen injury

Gresini Ducati has confirmed that Alex Marquez will attempt to ride at this weekend’s German MotoGP.

Alex Marquez will travel to the Sachsenring for a medical test on Thursday, Gresini Racing has confirmed, after which it will be determined whether the Spanish rider will be able to ride in Friday’s FP1 session.

Marquez crashed in the Dutch MotoGP just over a week ago in contact with Pedro Acosta as they entered the back straight.

Marquez’s front brake lever was pressed in by Acosta’s knee as they accelerated out of turn five, and as they turned from left to right and Marquez’s front wheel was loaded his front tyre locked and he fell, braking a metacarpal in his left hand.

Ordinarily, a left hand fracture would be less impactful than a right hand fracture due to the right hand’s responsibility both for throttle and brake actuation. But the overwhelmingly anticlockwise Sachsenring could present a more difficult challenge for Marquez’s specific injury with its seven consecutive left-handers in the middle of the lap.

Marquez will enter this weekend second in the championship and 68 points behind eight-time Sachsenring winner Marc Marquez, who has won both races at each of the past three MotoGP rounds; but also 58 points ahead of Francesco Bagnaia in third place in the riders’ standings.

The 2019 Moto2 World Champion hadn’t finished on the podium in Germany until he took third place in last year’s race after Jorge Martin fell from the lead with two laps to go.

He was, however, a winner at the Sachsenring en route to that Moto2 title six years ago.