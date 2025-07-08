Alex Marquez reveals plan for German MotoGP after Assen injury

Alex Marquez will travel to the Sachsenring to attempt to pass a medical test to take part in the German MotoGP.

Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Gresini Ducati has confirmed that Alex Marquez will attempt to ride at this weekend’s German MotoGP.

Alex Marquez will travel to the Sachsenring for a medical test on Thursday, Gresini Racing has confirmed, after which it will be determined whether the Spanish rider will be able to ride in Friday’s FP1 session.

Marquez crashed in the Dutch MotoGP just over a week ago in contact with Pedro Acosta as they entered the back straight.

Marquez’s front brake lever was pressed in by Acosta’s knee as they accelerated out of turn five, and as they turned from left to right and Marquez’s front wheel was loaded his front tyre locked and he fell, braking a metacarpal in his left hand.

Ordinarily, a left hand fracture would be less impactful than a right hand fracture due to the right hand’s responsibility both for throttle and brake actuation. But the overwhelmingly anticlockwise Sachsenring could present a more difficult challenge for Marquez’s specific injury with its seven consecutive left-handers in the middle of the lap.

Marquez will enter this weekend second in the championship and 68 points behind eight-time Sachsenring winner Marc Marquez, who has won both races at each of the past three MotoGP rounds; but also 58 points ahead of Francesco Bagnaia in third place in the riders’ standings.

The 2019 Moto2 World Champion hadn’t finished on the podium in Germany until he took third place in last year’s race after Jorge Martin fell from the lead with two laps to go.

He was, however, a winner at the Sachsenring en route to that Moto2 title six years ago.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Marc Marquez tactic irks rivals? ‘He doesn’t care what you write on social media’
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Marquez reveals plan for German MotoGP after Assen injury
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
F1 needs a new “most underrated driver”
Nico Hulkenberg
BSB News
3h ago
Tommy Bridewell: Honda “still too far off the pace of our competitors” in BSB
Tommy Bridewell leads Charlie Nesbitt, Scott Redding, 2025 Knockhill BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
WSBK News
3h ago
Jonathan Rea explains plan to tackle UK WorldSBK at Donington Park
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

RR News
3h ago
Update on injured rider at Southern 100 after red-flagged session
Fans watch Southern 100 practice. Credit: Pacemaker Press.
WSBK News
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega: "I had alternatives" to Ducati, "but..."
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
6h ago
Brad Pitt explains why Tom Cruise rejected role in major racing movie
Brad Pitt
F1 News
6h ago
“Mind games” in McLaren garage a key battleground for F1 title
Lando Norris
F1 News
7h ago
Oscar Piastri “angry side” emerges, “fireworks” predicted against Lando Norris
McLaren