Luca Marini “not perfect" after injury as Honda make German MotoGP decision

Luca Marini’s injury break from MotoGP will end this weekend as he returns to action at the German Grand Prix.

The Italian missed the Aragon, Italian, and Dutch races through injuries sustained at a Suzuka 8 Hours test following the British Grand Prix.

Marini sustained several injuries, including a fractured sternum, but after just over a month away from racing he will climb back aboard the factory RC213V.

Marini will not be completely fresh back to the bike, having taken part in a test at Brno last week, but he won’t have ridden competitively since the Silverstone race at the end of May.

“I am really happy to be back, to be able to ride my bike again, see everyone in the team and keep working on this project,” Luca Marini said ahead of the German MotoGP.

“The test we had in Brno last week was good, and I was able to understand my physical condition well.

“I am not perfect at the moment but the best way to improve further is to ride.

“Of course, it would be great to go straight back fighting where we were, but this weekend is mostly about getting back into the rhythm to end the season well.”

Marini’s Honda HRC Castrol teammate Joan Mir says he is targeting top-10 performance throughout the weekend at the Sachsenring.

“I’m fully recovered from the fall in Assen and spent the week training in the gym, on the bicycle and on the motocross bike,” the Spanish rider said.

“Now we put the fall in Assen behind us and focus on the weekends in Germany and Brno, especially Germany is a really different track to Mugello and Assen – from high speed to focusing more on technical riding and grip on the side of the tyre.

“Let’s check how our performance is and if we can get back into fighting for the top ten in each session.”