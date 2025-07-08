Pecco Bagnaia reveals what he said after calling a Ducati MotoGP engineers meeting

Francesco Bagnaia says he “apologised” to his Ducati MotoGP team, “because I want to change”.

Two-time MotoGP World Champion Francesco Bagnaia says he “apologised” to his Ducati MotoGP team at the Dutch TT.

Throughout the first part of the season, Bagnaia had struggled with front feeling on the 2025 version of the Desmosedici GP, and tried a variety of technical adjustments on the bike to try to make the GP25 give him the same kind of confidence as the GP24 delivered last season, in which he won 11 grands prix.

But Bagnaia said that he had apologised to his team at Assen for the way he had been approaching his problems with the GP25 at the start of the MotoGP season, saying that he wants to “change” how he approaches race weekends from now on in 2025.

Pecco Bagnaia reveals meeting with Ducati engineers

“I had a small meeting with my team, with the engineers, and I have only apologised because I want to change,” Francesco Bagnaia told Spanish broadcaster DAZN, as reported by AS.

“I want to go more in the direction of the team, because so far few things have solved the problems.

“I want to do more laps, be more prepared for the races. This season has been complicated, so we need a change and it was important to understand that.”

He added: “After each session, when I go back to the box, I want to identify a problem alone and work on that without further complicating things that are already complicated.

“I've always been very sensitive and if I don't like something on the bike, I notice it from the first corner. But that doesn't do much good if you only do one or two laps.

“So, it will be difficult for me, but I will try to do more laps, even if it is going slower sometimes.”

Bagnaia’s difficulties in the Netherlands were more comparable to those he faced in 2024, as he was frustrated again in the Dutch MotoGP Sprint, starting second but finishing fifth having fallen backwards at the start before finding himself unable to move back forwards.

This was in contrast to the Sunday race at Assen, where Bagnaia was pushed backwards from an early lead, but was able to re-pass Pedro Acosta to secure third place behind Marc Marquez and Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi.

“I always do the same thing: I start, everyone overtakes me and I have to watch them the whole race,” the Ducati Lenovo Team rider said.

“I can't attack, I can't do anything, but it's completely [my problem].

“It's all about the tank. I have to adapt, but I don't know how to do it.

“Suddenly I'm there, watching, and everyone overtakes me. I can't attack, I can't do anything.

“I am 95 per cent sure that if the situation on Saturday occurs on a Sunday, I will move forward without a problem. But I don't know how to improve the sprint. I try to do the same as on Sunday, but it doesn't work out for me.”

