Fermin Aldeguer brushed off an unsettled end to his Moto2 career and rocky start to MotoGP to emerge as the race-winning Rookie of the Year.

The Spanish teenager began the season outside the top ten and playing catch-up to fellow newcomer Ai Ogura but signalled his pace with the second-fastest lap at COTA.

Soaking up all he could from team-mate Alex Marquez and training with Marc Marquez, the Gresini Ducati rider claimed a debut double-podium at Le Mans, then was runner-up to Marc in Austria.

But Aldeguer’s most memorable event was Mandalika, where he delivered a dominant victory to become the second-youngest MotoGP winner behind Marc and the first rookie winner since Jorge Martin in 2021.

Finishing the year eighth overall, Aldeguer has set his sights on greater targets for 2026, when he will remain on a year-old Desmosedici. However, he’ll need to qualify better than this year’s BMW Award ranking of ninth…

Crash.net:

How will you remember your rookie season in MotoGP?

Fermin Aldeguer:

For sure, with good memories because it was an incredible year for me. Better than I was expecting, and maybe better also than people expected from me. We achieved very good results, a good line of progression. We completed a lot of our goals, and this is super important. And for sure I enjoyed it a lot, which is most important.

Crash.net:

You won a race, but what were the important moments in terms of learning how to be fast in MotoGP?

Fermin Aldeguer:

I’ve learned a lot of things, to be honest, as a rider, and also as a person, because in the MotoGP class everyone is so experienced.

As a person, in the first part of the season I learned a lot from being close to Marc and Alex, seeing how they prepare for a race, their mentality. For me it's amazing, I'm super focused to see what they do, even what they have for breakfast!

On the track, the first races were very difficult. But race by race we improved, then when we arrived in the top-five group, they are all super fast and ride in an incredible mode. I learned a lot.

Fermin Aldeguer, Marc Marquez, 2025 French MotoGP

Crash.net:

As well as Mandalika you were very strong in places like Austria, where you were catching Marc. What's your special skill as a rider?

Fermin Aldeguer:

I think what we saw this season and also from my past seasons is I have a very good feeling in the last part of the [grand prix] race, with used tyres, where you have to manage the throttle well and be smooth.

We saw in some tracks, I finished faster than the race-winning rider. But when you start far behind, it's super difficult. But this is one of the best skills that I have, and I have to use it.

Fermin Aldeguer, braking

Crash.net:

Nicolo Bulega has spoken about the difference in braking character between Michelin and Pirelli, was it the same for you coming from Moto2?

Fermin Aldeguer:

Yes, during the first part of the season, for sure the most difficult part for riding was the brakes. Learning how to use the carbon brakes and the MotoGP tyres, because Michelin is completely different.

Maybe with Pirelli you feel more the tyre and Michelin if you brake a lot [with the first touch], you lose the front. It's difficult to understand in the first part [of braking].

Also, we are at the last race, and I still don't know exactly where the limit is. So I think this is one area where I can be even better, especially for qualifying.

Crash.net:

How was it working with Frankie Carchedi as your crew chief?

Fermin Aldeguer:

Frankie helped me a lot because he's a crazy guy, he's working all the time! When we talk, we try to be very clear, and do ‘half and half’: He helps me with the setup, and I help him with the riding style and maybe change some things. I think we are very good partners. He's a super experienced engineer. He was a world champion with Joan, and last year he won races with Marc. I'm very happy with him.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test

Crash.net:

What are your targets for next year?

Fermin Aldeguer:

Next year, for sure the goals are different - but in some ways the same. Because my first goal is always to enjoy riding, continue improving step by step and do a good line of progression.

This year, as a rookie, we started the first part of the championship outside the top ten. But next year my target is to stay very constant in the top 5. For sure do more podiums, improve the qualifying and finish the championship in the top 5, maybe top 3.

I’m already super excited to start the 2026 season.