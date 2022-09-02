MotoGP FP1 - CLICK HERE for the full results
LIVE UPDATES: Friday practice from the San Marino MotoGP at Misano
Coming into the weekend off the back of three consecutive MotoGP wins, Francesco Bagnaia has a chance to create history as the only rider to win four races in succession for Ducati at Misano.
Hoping to stop the Italian and with it halt Bagnaia’s momentum is reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo.
A brilliant second place finish for the current championship leader in Austria saw him extend his points lead over Aleix Espargaro.
The big news leading into the San Marino Grand Prix was that Joan Mir put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Repsol Honda, while Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez have joined the new RNF Aprilia project for 2023.
Quartararo finishes quickest from Miller, Pirro, A. Espargaro and Vinales.
Brilliant lap as Quartararo goes two tenths clear of Miller.
Quartararo leads once again from Jack Miller and Pirro.
Huge save from Franco Morbidelli at turn one - Wow!
Paolo Ciabatti to Simon Crafar in pit lane: Decision between Bastianini and Martin was 'very 50/50'.
Vinales goes quickest for Aprilia!
Vinales moves up to third as hot laps begin to come in with just over ten minutes to go.
Moto3 FP1 - CLICK HERE for the full results
Michele Pirro goes quickest with a time of 1:32.888s!!
Quartararo sets the first sub 1m 33s lap of the day.
Big moment for Quartararo at turn one after going even quicker.
Quartararo is nearly three tenths clear of Rins and Vinales.
It's close in the first three sectors but Quartararo is making the difference in sector four as he leads from Rins and Vinales.
Quartararo goes quickest as Vinales, Bagnaia and Zarco all find imporvements.
Pol Espargaro goes quickest once again after momentarily losing top spot to Aleix. Good speed is being shown from the Repsol Honda rider.
Pol Espargaro is the early pacesetter from his brother Aleix.
A reminder that this weekend will be Andrea Dovizioso's last in MotoGP, with the Italian set for retirement.
FP1 is underway at Misano.
Prior to FP1 getting underway HRC confirmed Tetsuta Nagashima will wildcard at the Japanese MotoGP later this month.
Good morning and welcome to day-one of the Misano MotoGP. FP1 is coming up shortly.