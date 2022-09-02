Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Austrian MotoGP, 21 August

LIVE UPDATES: Friday practice from the San Marino MotoGP at Misano

Last Updated: 19 Minutes Ago

Coming into the weekend off the back of three consecutive MotoGP wins, Francesco Bagnaia has a chance to create history as the only rider to win four races in succession for Ducati at Misano. 

Hoping to stop the Italian and with it halt Bagnaia’s momentum is reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo. 

A brilliant second place finish for the current championship leader in Austria saw him extend his points lead over Aleix Espargaro. 

The big news leading into the San Marino Grand Prix was that Joan Mir put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Repsol Honda, while Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez have joined the new RNF Aprilia project for 2023. 

Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and updates throughout the Misano MotoGP weekend. 

Reporting By:
09:45

MotoGP FP1 - CLICK HERE for the full results

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
09:43
Quartararo leads the way in FP1

Quartararo finishes quickest from Miller, Pirro, A. Espargaro and Vinales. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:42

Brilliant lap as Quartararo goes two tenths clear of Miller. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:36

Quartararo leads once again from Jack Miller and Pirro. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:33
Morbidelli produces stunning 'save'

Huge save from Franco Morbidelli at turn one - Wow!

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:32

Paolo Ciabatti to Simon Crafar in pit lane: Decision between Bastianini and Martin was 'very 50/50'. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:28

Vinales goes quickest for Aprilia!

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:26

Vinales moves up to third as hot laps begin to come in with just over ten minutes to go. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:23

Moto3 FP1 - CLICK HERE for the full results

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
09:22
Ducati go top but it's not the rider you might have expected...

Michele Pirro goes quickest with a time of 1:32.888s!!

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:18

Quartararo sets the first sub 1m 33s lap of the day. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:15

Big moment for Quartararo at turn one after going even quicker. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:14

Quartararo is nearly three tenths clear of Rins and Vinales. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:14

It's close in the first three sectors but Quartararo is making the difference in sector four as he leads from Rins and Vinales. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:09

Quartararo goes quickest as Vinales, Bagnaia and Zarco all find imporvements. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:07

Pol Espargaro goes quickest once again after momentarily losing top spot to Aleix. Good speed is being shown from the Repsol Honda rider. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:04

Pol Espargaro is the early pacesetter from his brother Aleix. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:00

A reminder that this weekend will be Andrea Dovizioso's last in MotoGP, with the Italian set for retirement. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:57

FP1 is underway at Misano. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:51

Prior to FP1 getting underway HRC confirmed Tetsuta Nagashima will wildcard at the Japanese MotoGP later this month. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:47

Good morning and welcome to day-one of the Misano MotoGP. FP1 is coming up shortly. 

RobertJones Profile Picture