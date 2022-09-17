Marc Marquez has crashed at turn seven and completely destroyed his Repsol Honda machine. The Spaniard got back to his feet immediately and appears to be fine.
Aragon MotoGP - LIVE UPDATES from FP3 as Marc Marquez produces stunning 'save'
Jorge Martin was fastest on the opening day of Aragon MotoGP practice, while Ducati continued to show strength in numbers inside the top 10.
Fabio Quartararo was the pick of the non-Ducati riders, finishing second. His main title rival Francesco Bagnaia looked to be one of the strongest when it came to race runs while also finishing FP2 in the top five.
It was a mixed day for Aleix Espargaro as the Aprilia rider was quick but crashed twice.
On the other hand it was a very promising return to MotoGP action for Marc Marquez, with the Honda rider slotting into eighth, just four tenths away from Martin.
Barely separated on the timingsheets, Marquez and Vinales are on track together with the latter attempting to follow the Honda rider.
Impressive pace from the rookies as Bezzecchi leads from Di Giannantonio.
Marquez lost the front at the final corner but somehow saved it. Unreal stuff from the eight-time world champion.
Marc Marquez is currently fastest in terms of FP3 lap times. Martin remains quickest on combined times.
And we're underway for an important FP3 that will see the top ten riders advance directly through to Q2 later today.
Marc Marquez was back in action and looked very fast during Friday practice.
Good morning and welcome to day-two of the Aragon MotoGP. Coming up shortly is FP3.