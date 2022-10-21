Crash Home
Malaysian MotoGP - LIVE UPDATES as MotoGP FP2 delayed due to extreme rain

Last Updated: 7 Minutes Ago

Brad Binder topped the opening practice for the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, while Alex Rins aand Marc Marquez rounded out the top three. 

Despite finishing a second off the pace, Fabio Quartararo was the man to beat on used tyres and looks like an early contender for victory. 

Francesco Bagnaia, who has his first opportunity to claim the MotoGP title this weekend, was two tenths back from the Yamaha rider.

Already complaining of too many mistakes in recent rounds, Aleix Espargaro endured yet more frustration as technical issues and an out-lap crash resulted in the Spaniard completing just five laps. 

Live scenes from the Sepang International Circuit
Rain, MotoGP, Malaysian MotoGP, 21 October
There's been a delay with 22 minutes left of Moto2 FP2 due to heavy rain. So MotoGP FP2 will be delayed. More information when we get it. 

Binder fastest in FP1
Brad
Good morning and welcome to second practice at the Malaysian MotoGP. We're ten minutes from getting underway. 

