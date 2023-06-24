Crash Home
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Dutch MotoGP, 23 June

As it happened: The Dutch MotoGP Sprint race from Assen

Marco Bezzecchi was the pacesetter come the end of play on Friday, before carrying that into P3 and qualifying as he secured pole ahead of series leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Honda's MotoGP wies continued as Marc Marquez crashed out of contention when time attacks were taking place in Practice 2, something he did again in qualifying after hitting Enea Bastianini.

Stay tuned as Crash.net brings you all the latest news and updates throughout the Dutch MotoGP weekend.

14:28
14:25

Binder was unable to serve the penalty which was given due to exceeding track limits. 

14:24
Bezzecchi wins the MotoGP Sprint at Assen

Bezzecchi wins but there's drama as Binder has been given a Long Lap penalty, which means Quartararo gets the podium. 

14:22
Final lap

Bezzecchi is 1.2 seconds clear but the battle for third is still well and truly on. 

14:20
Lap 11 of 13

Bezzecchi has responded in a big way and increases his lead once again. 

14:19

What's going on? Bagnaia has taken a huge amount of time out of Bezzecchi's lead. The difference is only four tenths. 

14:18

Quartararo is within touching distance of Binder and could be about to challenge for the final place on the podium.

14:15
Lap 8

Bezzecchi's lead is now over a second as Bagnaia has also responded to Binger's pressure. 

14:11

Johann Zarco is dropping like a fly on lap six as Miller and Alex Marquez have come through in the space of four corners. 

14:10
Lap 5

Bezzecchi is putting the hammer down and is increasing his lead over Bagnaia. 

14:08

Bezzecchi leads after a mistake from Bagnaia. It's race on at the front. 

14:06

Jorge Martin is also flying and is up from tenth to fifth. 

14:06
Lap 2

Here we go! Bezzecchi is on the charge as he passes Binder at turn eight. 

14:03

Bagnaia leads from Binder as Bezzecchi is pushed down to third.

14:03

And it's lights out for the MotoGP sprint at Assen. 

14:00

The formation lap is underway at Assen. 

13:52

Fabio Quartararo lines up fourth which is a season-best qualifying for the Yamaha rider. 

13:39

Jorge Martin starts tenth and has a lot of work to do after crashing in Q2. 

13:38

Marco Bezzecchi starts from pole in what is an all-Ducati front row. Francesco Bagnaia is second and Luca Marini third.

Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Dutch MotoGP, 23 June
13:37

Good afternoon and welcome back to live commentary of the Dutch MotoGP. Up next is the all-important sprint race at 14:00 UK time. 

10:35
10:32
Bezzecchi takes pole

Bezzecchi continues Assen domination with pole ahead of Bagnaia and teammate Marini.

10:30

There's been a crash for Luca Marini but it looks as though he will stay on the front row. 

10:28

Bagnaia is off circuit again but not before going second. 

10:27

But we have a new lap record and it's Bezzecchi as he goes quickest by three tenths. 

