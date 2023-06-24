Miller called rivals who were unhappy with their machinery “princesses” and told them to “shut the f*** up and do something about it” last week.

The KTM rider stood by his strong words at the Dutch MotoGP, telling underperforming peers “you’re paid to fix it, that’s your job”.

Big-name former champions like Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo have been openly scathing of their bikes this season.

But three-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo has stepped in to insist that Miller should not be so critical.

“We know how Jack is, when he speaks! Sometimes he is very funny,” Lorenzo said.

“Sometimes the comments he makes about other people or other teams are not very likeable, especially for the ones who receive it.

“Everyone complains, everyone is angry, everyone is hot. It’s not the case that some complain and some do not complain.

“If you see the history, every rider complains on one day or another.

“We have to respect other riders.”

Miller’s sharp statements could easily have been interpreted as being aimed at Marquez.

The Repsol Honda rider had ended a disastrous weekend at the Sachsenring, withdrawing ahead of the grand prix after five falls.

He bemoaned the state of his bike - not for the first time in the past season-and-a-half.

“He has had many crashes, and even injuries in the past,” Lorenzo said about Marquez.

“But a situation so difficult and so complicated, with a lack of feeling on the bike? He never got it. It’s a new experience.

“Time and patience will help Marc to recover.”