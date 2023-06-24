Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Acosta has confirmed his intention to step up from Moto2 into the premier class next year, giving KTM a headache.

They are content with their four riders but also know that Acosta, still just 19, is one of the sport’s biggest prodigies and they don’t want to risk losing him.

Fernandez, as the only KTM rider with a contract that expires at the end of this season, is the obvious rider to discard but he has bullish insisted that he deserves to stay.

“Yes, I think so,” the GASGAS Tech3 rider said at the Dutch MotoGP.

“I think we did a good job in this first half, with good results, always improving.

“Every time we are close to the top guys.

“I’m happy with the team, happy with everything, so I hope to stay another year with them.”

Fernandez was asked about Acosta’s demand for a MotoGP seat, and replied: “If I stay here, I don’t care.

“I congratulate Pedro, he deserves to be in MotoGP because he’s having a great season in Moto2.

“Hopefully we can share the track next year.”

Fernandez is 14th in the MotoGP standings heading into Assen.

His teammate Pol Espargaro has been sidelined with injury since the first weekend of the season, while factory duo Jack Miller and Brad Binder have impressed. All three are contracted until the end of 2024, unlike Fernandez.

Acosta declared this week: "It’s not an option [to stay in Moto2]. It’s not an option and the way of thinking would have to change a lot to be in Moto2.

"I need new targets if we continue fighting for the championship in Moto2, maybe it means we are ready to go to MotoGP."