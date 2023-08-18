Crash Home
Francesco Bagnaia, British MotoGP, 4 August

LIVE UPDATES: Friday practice from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring

Last Updated: 2 Minutes Ago

Francesco Bagnaia heads into the Austrian MotoGP with a 41-point lead over Jorge Martin after finishing second at Silverstone.

Aleix Espargaro was the race winner last time out as he looked to keep Aprilia's impressive form going. 

Stya tuned as Crash.net brings you the latest news and updates throughout the Austrian MotoGP weekend. 

10:36
10:34
Ducati claim top spot in FP1

Zarco finishes fastest ahead of Quartararo and Vinales

10:31

Johann Zarco goes quickest by nearly four tenths ahead of Quartararo. 

10:29

Bezzecchi runs through the gravel for the second time in this session. This time it's turn two for the Italian. 

10:28

The slow fall for Marquez hasn't stopped him from continuing on for the final couple of minutes. 

10:26
Marquez is down

Marc Marquez has crashed at turn four which is his 16th fall this season. 

10:19

Alex Marquez goes third fastest behind Quartararo and Vinales. FP1 is 12 minutes away from its conclusion.

10:14

The same goes for Marc Marquez who has managed to stay aboard his Honda.

10:13

Aleix Espargaro is in the gravel at turn four as is Miguel Oliveira. Both riders avoided a crash. 

10:08

Augusto Fernandez has crashed at the 21/2b chicane. 

10:06

Francesco Bagnaia is currently eighth fastest with just over half the session remaining, one place behind teammate Enea Bastianini.

10:03

Fabio Quartararo has taken over at the top of the leaderboard. The Yamaha rider is just ahead of Vinales after setting a time of 1:30.237s.

10:00

Marco Bezzecchi runs off circuit at turn four. 

09:54

Maverick Vinales is the early pacesetter ahead of Takaaki Nakagami and Jorge Martin.

09:50

Marquez has now stopped off-track. 

09:49

Disaster for Alex Marquez as smoke is coming from his machine. 

09:45

And we're underway with MotoGP FP1 in Austria.

09:31

Good morning and welcome to Friday practice at the Red Bull Ring. Up first is FP1 at 9:45 UK time. 

