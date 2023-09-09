San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Full Qualifying Results
San Marino MotoGP at Misano: Saturday qualifying and sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Marco Bezzecchi was fastest on day-one of the San Marino MotoGP as he and Maverick Vinales went under the official lap record.
Completing the top three was Dani Pedrosa, who was once again in sublime form throughout Friday practice.
Martin is on pole. What a qualifiyng from the Pramac rider at Misano. Bezzecchi finishes second and Bagnaia third.
Martin has just gone even quicker. A 1:30.390s is four tenths quicker than his own lap record. He's six tenths clear of the field. UNBELIEVABLE!
It's that time where riders have only one or two more laps.
The front row is currently made up of all Ducati riders with Martin leading Bezzecchi and Bagnaia.
New lap record from Jorge Martin as he goes into provisional pole.
Here we go with Q2 at Misano.
Oliveira and A. Espargaro advance to Q2. Quartararo was the first rider that missed out and will start from P13. Miller was only 18th.
He does. Espargaro leas the way from Oliveira as the clock hits zero.
A. Espargaro is on a cracking lap and he should go top.
Stefan Bradl has just gone second quickest while Pol Espargaro has crashed again. This time it's a turn 13 fall for the Spaniard.
Espargaro is currently ninth as he gets set for his final run of Q1. Johann Zarco is also struggling down in 11th.
Oliveira has gone quickest and leads the way ahead of Quartataro. A. Espargaro is struggling to find the time he needs.
Pol Espargaro has suffered his third crash of the weekend.
Jack Miller is another that's in Q1.
Q1 is underway at Misano. Aleix Espargaro, Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli and Miguel Oliveira are the big names looking to advance.
That's it for final practice at Misano - Martin finishes top ahead of Pirro, Marini, Bagnaia and Vinales.
Wow! Martin goes three tenths clear of Pirro as he breaks into the 1m 31s barrier.
Jorge Martin jumps to the top of the leaderboard with a time of 1:32.073s.
Pirro is your leader once again as Bezzecchi has had his quickest lap deleted due to exceeding track limits.
Moments after his teammate went down, Marco Bezzecchi has gone fastest for the Mooney VR46 team.
Another turn six fall, this time it's Luca Marini who has gone down.
Michele Pirro is currently fastest ahead of Francesco Bagnaia.