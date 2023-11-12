Crash Home
Francesco Bagnaia, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Malaysia MotoGP, 11 November

2023 Malaysian MotoGP: LIVE UPDATES!

Francesco Bagnaia starts from pole as he looks to stop Jorge Martin from clawing back points in the championship fight.

Martin starts from second ahead of Bagnaia's team-mate Enea Bastianini.

07:44
07:43
Glory for 'The Beast'

Bastianini has done!. The factory Ducati rider wins ahead of Marquez, Bagnaia, Martin and Quartararo. 

07:41

It's last lap time at Sepang. Bastianini still leads from Marquez and Bagnaia. 

07:39

Bastianini begins the penultimate lap with a lead of nearly two seconds. 

07:34

Quartararo is making very good progress as he gets through on Bezzecchi for fifth spot. 

07:30

Takaaki Nakagami has also crashed - it's a turn nine fall for the Japanese rider.

07:27

Brad Binder is down at turn ten. Binder crashed out of ninth place. 

07:24

Martin is really starting to lose ground. He's now 1.8 seconds behind Bagnaia in the battle for third. 

07:21
Lap 9

A dreadful weekend for Aleix Espargaro comes to an early end after crashing at turn nine. 

07:17

The gaps at the front are remaining steady as Bastianini continues to lead from Marquez, Bagnaia and Martin. 

07:16

Miguel Oliveira has also gone down.

07:13
Lap 5

Joan Mir has crashed again. 

07:10
Lap 3

Martin goes for it under braking but Bagnaia sweeps back across the Spaniard. Bastianini and Marquez have pulled clear.

07:05
Lap 1

Martin starts his recovery with a move on Bezzecchi for P4.

07:04

Bastianini leads after Martin and Bagnaia ran wide at turn one. Alex Marquez is second. 

07:03

And it's lights out for the Malaysian MotoGP.

07:00

The formation lap is underway at Sepang.

06:55

Good morning and welcome to the Malaysian MotoGP. We're just over five minutes away from lights out. 

