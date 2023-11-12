Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Race Results
2023 Malaysian MotoGP: LIVE UPDATES!
Francesco Bagnaia starts from pole as he looks to stop Jorge Martin from clawing back points in the championship fight.
Martin starts from second ahead of Bagnaia's team-mate Enea Bastianini.
Stay tuned as Crash.net brings you all the latest news and updates.
Bastianini has done!. The factory Ducati rider wins ahead of Marquez, Bagnaia, Martin and Quartararo.
It's last lap time at Sepang. Bastianini still leads from Marquez and Bagnaia.
Bastianini begins the penultimate lap with a lead of nearly two seconds.
Quartararo is making very good progress as he gets through on Bezzecchi for fifth spot.
Takaaki Nakagami has also crashed - it's a turn nine fall for the Japanese rider.
Brad Binder is down at turn ten. Binder crashed out of ninth place.
Martin is really starting to lose ground. He's now 1.8 seconds behind Bagnaia in the battle for third.
A dreadful weekend for Aleix Espargaro comes to an early end after crashing at turn nine.
The gaps at the front are remaining steady as Bastianini continues to lead from Marquez, Bagnaia and Martin.
Miguel Oliveira has also gone down.
Joan Mir has crashed again.
Martin goes for it under braking but Bagnaia sweeps back across the Spaniard. Bastianini and Marquez have pulled clear.
Martin starts his recovery with a move on Bezzecchi for P4.
Bastianini leads after Martin and Bagnaia ran wide at turn one. Alex Marquez is second.
And it's lights out for the Malaysian MotoGP.
The formation lap is underway at Sepang.
Good morning and welcome to the Malaysian MotoGP. We're just over five minutes away from lights out.