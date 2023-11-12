2023 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Race Results

12 Nov 2023
Race results from the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 18 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)39m 59.137s
2Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+1.535s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+3.562s
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+10.526s
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.000s
6Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+16.946s
7Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+18.553s
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+19.204s
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+19.399s
10Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+19.740s
11Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+21.189s
12Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+23.598s
13Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+27.079s
14Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+28.940s
15Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+29.849s
16Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+50.960s
17Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Ducati (GP23)+53.564s
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+42.162s
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)DNF
 Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)DNF
 Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)DNF
 Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)DNF

*Rookie.

Enea Bastianini dominates the 2023 Malaysian MotoGP to take a surprise first victory in factory Ducati colours, at Sepang.

Sprint winner Alex Marquez likewise held the runner-up spot for all but the opening corners, with Bastianini’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia comfortably keeping title rival Jorge Martin at bay for third.

Injured twice this season and off-pace in between, it was Bastianini's first win since Sepang last year while Bagnaia now takes an enlarged 14-point lead over Martin into the penultimate round in Qatar next weekend.

After some opening lap tussles, the top four of Bastianini, Marquez, Bagnaia and Martin spent much of the race equally spaced, presumably in tyre conservation mode and perhaps wary of overheating if following too closely.

Early attempts by Martin to pass Bagnaia (at turn 14 on lap 3 and turn 4 on lap 4) were firmly rebuffed by Bagnaia on corner exit and the leading quartet then held position to the chequered flag.

Marco Bezzecchi was caught and passed by Fabio Quartararo to be best of the rest in fifth with Franco Morbidelli, Jack Miller, Fabio di Giannantonio Luca Marini completing the top ten.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro suffered his fifth and final fall of a punishing weekend, joining RNF RS-GP riders Miguel Oliveira (crash) and Raul Fernandez (technical issue) on the DNF list.

Joan Mir was the first faller in the race, clocking up the 50th accident for the Repsol Honda team this season. Team-mate Marc Marquez was the top RC213V over the finish line in 13th.

KTM’s Brad Binder and LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami also crashed.

Reigning WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista was again unable to make an impression and finished 17th as a wild-card.

Birthday boy Marco Bezzecchi is now mathematically out of the MotoGP title fight, which will either be won by Bagnaia or Martin.