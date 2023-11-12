Luca Marini negotiating final details to join Repsol Honda in 2024
Luca Marini is negotiating a deal to join Repsol Honda in 2024 which is expected to be confirmed.
The VR46 rider appears to have won the race to replace Marc Marquez, who is going to Gresini Ducati, at Honda.
A crucial meeting on Saturday night between Honda and Marini’s management at the Malaysian MotoGP in Sepang appears to have resulted in a breakthrough, Sky report.
“The parties are very close to closing a deal,” the report states.
“The agreement between the Italian rider and the Japanese manufacturer will be made official.”
The details over his contract - whether it’s one year or more - are unclear at this stage.
Marini first met Honda team manager Alberto Puig to discuss a switch in Indonesia.
VR46’s Uccio Salucci intriguingly suggested in Sepang that is team would not “put a spanner in the works” of a deal.
Marini is now one small step away from penning a contract to join Repsol Honda, winning a race for the seat which has included Fabio di Giannantonio, Fermin Aldeguer, Miguel Oliveira, Maverick Vinales and Pol Espargaro.