Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 33m 30.072s 2 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 33m 30.138s 3 Jaume Masia SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 33m 30.400s 4 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 33m 36.902s 5 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 33m 36.950s 6 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 33m 37.263s 7 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 33m 37.426s 8 Joel Kelso AUS CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 33m 37.472s 9 Filippo Farioli ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 33m 41.247s 10 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 33m 41.359s 11 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 33m 41.513s 12 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 33m 44.167s 13 Vicente Perez SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 33m 44.562s 14 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 33m 45.672s 15 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 33m 47.220s 16 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 33m 47.267s 17 Lorenzo Fellon FRA CIP Green Power (KTM) 33m 47.323s 18 David Salvador SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) 34m 5.482s 19 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 34m 5.589s 20 Syarifuddin Azman MAL MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 34m 25.180s José Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) DNF Kaito Toba JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF David Alonso COL Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) DNF Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) DNF Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNF Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF Romano Fenati ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF

Jauma Masia will take a 13 points title lead over Ayumu Sasaki into the final rounds of the 2023 Moto3 season after a three-way showdown at Sepang ended with Sasaki's team-mate Collin Veijer holding off the Japanese for a debut victory, while Masia completed the podium in third.

"I didn't expect my team-mate would pass me," Sasaki revealed in parc ferme.

"I had to attack my team-mate or the group behind would have passed me," said Veijer.

The title hopes of Dani Holgado and David Alonso were dealt another heavy blow as part of an early multi-rider accident, triggered by a highside for Alonso. Both are now 41 points from the top (50 remaining).

Fellow championship contender, Deniz Oncu, is officially out of the title chase after being taken down by his own falling team-mate Jose Antonio Rueda, the Turkish rider rejoining outside the top ten.