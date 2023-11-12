2023 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results

12 Nov 2023
Collin Veijer, Moto3, Malaysia MotoGP, 11 November

Race results from the 2023 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix at Sepang.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)33m 30.072s
2Ayumu SasakiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)33m 30.138s
3Jaume MasiaSPALeopard Racing(Honda)33m 30.400s
4Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)33m 36.902s
5David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)33m 36.950s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing(Honda)33m 37.263s
7Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)33m 37.426s
8Joel KelsoAUSCFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)33m 37.472s
9Filippo FarioliITARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)33m 41.247s
10Ryusei YamanakaJPNGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)33m 41.359s
11Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)33m 41.513s
12Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)33m 44.167s
13Vicente PerezSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)33m 44.562s
14Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)33m 45.672s
15Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)33m 47.220s
16Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)33m 47.267s
17Lorenzo FellonFRACIP Green Power(KTM)33m 47.323s
18David SalvadorSPACIP Green Power(KTM)34m 5.482s
19Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)34m 5.589s
20Syarifuddin AzmanMALMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)34m 25.180s
 José Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)DNF 
 Kaito TobaJPNSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)DNF 
 David AlonsoCOLGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)DNF 
 Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)DNF 
 Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)DNF 
 Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)DNF 
 Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)DNF 
 Romano FenatiITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)DNF 

Jauma Masia will take a 13 points title lead over Ayumu Sasaki into the final rounds of the 2023 Moto3 season after a three-way showdown at Sepang ended with Sasaki's team-mate Collin Veijer holding off the Japanese for a debut victory, while Masia completed the podium in third.

"I didn't expect my team-mate would pass me," Sasaki revealed in parc ferme.

"I had to attack my team-mate or the group behind would have passed me," said Veijer.

The title hopes of Dani Holgado and David Alonso were dealt another heavy blow as part of an early multi-rider accident, triggered by a highside for Alonso. Both are now 41 points from the top (50 remaining).

Fellow championship contender, Deniz Oncu, is officially out of the title chase after being taken down by his own falling team-mate Jose Antonio Rueda, the Turkish rider rejoining outside the top ten.

 