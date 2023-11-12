2023 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix at Sepang.
|Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|33m 30.072s
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|33m 30.138s
|3
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|33m 30.400s
|4
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|33m 36.902s
|5
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|33m 36.950s
|6
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|33m 37.263s
|7
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|33m 37.426s
|8
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|33m 37.472s
|9
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|33m 41.247s
|10
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|33m 41.359s
|11
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|33m 41.513s
|12
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|33m 44.167s
|13
|Vicente Perez
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|33m 44.562s
|14
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|33m 45.672s
|15
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|33m 47.220s
|16
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|33m 47.267s
|17
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|33m 47.323s
|18
|David Salvador
|SPA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|34m 5.482s
|19
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|34m 5.589s
|20
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|34m 25.180s
|José Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|DNF
|David Alonso
|COL
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|DNF
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Romano Fenati
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|DNF
Jauma Masia will take a 13 points title lead over Ayumu Sasaki into the final rounds of the 2023 Moto3 season after a three-way showdown at Sepang ended with Sasaki's team-mate Collin Veijer holding off the Japanese for a debut victory, while Masia completed the podium in third.
"I didn't expect my team-mate would pass me," Sasaki revealed in parc ferme.
"I had to attack my team-mate or the group behind would have passed me," said Veijer.
The title hopes of Dani Holgado and David Alonso were dealt another heavy blow as part of an early multi-rider accident, triggered by a highside for Alonso. Both are now 41 points from the top (50 remaining).
Fellow championship contender, Deniz Oncu, is officially out of the title chase after being taken down by his own falling team-mate Jose Antonio Rueda, the Turkish rider rejoining outside the top ten.