Valencia MotoGP test: LIVE UPDATES as Marc Marquez makes Ducati debut
The one-day Valencia MotoGP test kicks off with Marc Marquez, Alex Rins, Franco Morbidelli, Pedro Acosta and more all jumping aboard new machinery for the first time.
Marquez has already been seen aboard his Gresini Ducati bike, but today will be the first time his tests something other than a Honda in his MotoGP career.
Luca Marini is heading out for the first time as a Repsol Honda rider.
"We would like more torque. And to change the balance to help with braking."
No bikes currently on circuit but the test is underway at Valencia.
When it was confirmed he would join Ducati, many have been waiting for this day as Marquez gets suited and booted for his first test as a Ducati rider.
Good morning and welcome to the Valencia MotoGP test. Lots of debuts will take place with new teams and we will have you covered throughout the day.