Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Jorge Martin, Tissot Sprint Race, Valencia MotoGP, 25 November

Valencia MotoGP test: LIVE UPDATES as Marc Marquez makes Ducati debut

Last Updated: 2 Minutes Ago

The one-day Valencia MotoGP test kicks off with Marc Marquez, Alex Rins, Franco Morbidelli, Pedro Acosta and more all jumping aboard new machinery for the first time.

Marquez has already been seen aboard his Gresini Ducati bike, but today will be the first time his tests something other than a Honda in his MotoGP career.

Stay tuned as Crash.net brings you all the latest from the Valencia test. 

 

Reporting By:
09:29
The eight-time world champion is in the house

We're getting closer to a Marc Marquez on a Ducati sighting! 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:28
Repsol Honda's new rider
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
09:22

Luca Marini is heading out for the first time as a Repsol Honda rider.

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:11
Here he is... Pedro Acosta in his new colours
RobertJones Profile Picture
09:10
First sight of Luca Marini at Honda!
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
09:09
Aleix Espargaro's 2024 wishes

"We would like more torque. And to change the balance to help with braking."

Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
09:06

No bikes currently on circuit but the test is underway at Valencia. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:40

The Valencia test is available to watch on TNT Sports or the MotoGP videopass, and begins at 09:00am UK time. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:39
Marc Marquez leads a star-studded list of riders on new bikes

When it was confirmed he would join Ducati, many have been waiting for this day as Marquez gets suited and booted for his first test as a Ducati rider.

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:31

Good morning and welcome to the Valencia MotoGP test. Lots of debuts will take place with new teams and we will have you covered throughout the day. 

RobertJones Profile Picture