Franco Morbidelli had a strong race in fourth while Maverick Vinales' overtake brought him fifth ahead of Brad Binder.
Italian MotoGP at Mugello: Sprint Race As It Happened
Recap of Saturday including the Sprint Race at the Italian MotoGP round at Mugello as it happened.
Jorge Martin starts on pole position in the sprint race at the Italian MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia is second.
Title contenders Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini are also at the front.
Maverick Vinales is the highest-placed non-Ducati.
Bagnaia's last Sprint win was Austria last season. He will be joined in the medals by Marc Marquez, with Pedro Acosta back on the rostrum again in third!
RACE DONE! It's a first sprint win for Francesco Bagnaia at home!
It's the last lap and it remains Bagnaia from Marquez, with Acosta third.
Bagnaia has responded from the lead, the gap has extended back to over a second!
Further back, Maverick Vinales has found his way around Binder after several tries, he's up to fifth.
Bagnaia is being cautious - and Marquez takes advantage, taking half a second out of the lead, suddenly the gap is down to 0.808s!
Martin is down! He's crashed out at turn one as the front washes out. The Pramac was at the limit with Acosta closing in next!
The gap is increasing out front . It is now lap seven and the gap back to Marc Marquez is now at 1.2 seconds!
Bagnaia is pulling away again on lap five, he now has 0.981s over Martin in second, who has Marquez right behind him. Marquez pulls up the inside on lap six and takes second!
Franco Morbidelli has just passed Brad Binder for fifth, he's having a great weekend!
After the early drama the top three is now Bagnaia, Martin and Marc Marquez, with a gap back to Acosta in fourth.
The crashes keep coming - this time Bastianini runs wide at trun one on lap two and as Martin goes back underneath there's contact - and Bastianini is out of the race!
The yellow flags are out - Quartararo and Oliveira are in the gravel and under investigation.
Marquez now puts a move on Binder for fourth. The duo battling for second has allowed Bagnaia a half a second lead, but that's getting cut now as Martin gives chase!
Brad Binder has also rocketed forward, he's fourth. Behind Bagnaia it is Bastanini vs Martin for second place.
Lights out and its a great start for Bagnaia who takes the lead!
It s almost time to race - the eleven laps are just moments away as the bikes go out on the warm-up lap!
Your sprint front row: Jorge Martin is in pole, Francesco Bagnaia second with Maverick Vinales on the outside of the grid.
It's almost sprint race time - the riders are about to head out on their sighting lap
Session done and pole goes to Jorge Martin as his lap reminaed unchallenged thanks to the late fall of Marc Marquez. Bagnaia holds on to second despite his second run not working out, but still has his three place grid penalty for the Sunday race, with Maverick Vinales completing the front row.
The chequered fag is out and it seems most of the riders will miss out on improving having lost thier optimum laps to the yellow flag!