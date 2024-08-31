The flag's out for Q2, and Marc Marquez has his second pole of the season by 0.840 seconds over Pedro Acosta. Pecco Bagnaia rounds out the front row with Jorge Martin in fourth. Total disaster for Aprilia, only Miguel Oliveira got within two seconds of Marquez, and both factory riders are behind Johann Zarco: Maverick Vinales 11th, Aleix Espargaro 12th.
Aragon MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
Live updates from qualifying for the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand Aragon.
The qualifying schedule for MotoGP at the Aragon Grand Prix begins with FP2 at 10:10 local time. Q1 is scheduled for 10:50, and Q2 is set to begin at 11:15. Later on today we'll also have the MotoGP Sprint at 15:00 local time.
Bagnaia was improving on his second lap, but made a mistake somewhere in sector two. Acosta made no mistake, though, and he's up to second, pushes Martin now to the second row.
Bagnaia gets himself up to second with a 1:47.6, he and Martin the only riders within a seocnd of Marquez. Martin, for his part, also did a 1:47.6, around half-a-tenth off Bagnaia.
Marquez extends his advantage at the front, a 1:46.7 puts Marquez 1.3 clear.
Martin building confidence all the way through his first lap, and goes third, pushes Bagnaia to row two.
Martin now starting his first lap as most other riders head back out for his second run. He's off-sync compared to the rest.
Martin now back out on track. He's 11th at the moment without a time, but with the field so spread out a front row should still be achievable for the #89.
Hugely spread out at the minute , Vinales +5.6 in 10th, Espargaro +3.2 in ninth. Zarco in seventh is precisely two seconds off Marquez.
First runs are completed, and Martin has got back to the Pramac box. Only he and Binder haven't set a time, Binder possibly saving tyres having come through Q1.
Bagnaia gets himself onto the front row, but he's a second off the pace.
Marquez moves his own goalposts immediately, a 1:47.4 puts him 0.6s clear of Acosta in second.
Martin now running for a bike/scooter to get him back to the paddock. 10 minutes remaining.
First lap times coming in now, and Marquez is straight into the 1:47s, a 1:47.966 is almost as fast as Binder's bes Q1 time.
Martin has crashed at turn five. He's up and trying to recover his bike from the gravel.
Here we go for Q2, session is green and the riders now head out on track.
We're just a couple of minutes away from Q2 beginning now, and Marc Marquez is the clear favourite for pole having topped every session so far, and in convincing fashion. The KTMs look strong in these low-grip conditions, though, so expect Acosta and Binder to challenge for the front row.
It didn't last for Bastianini. Binder hit the top, knocking him out, then Bezzecchi went third at the end. Flag's out, and it's Binder and Acosta heading through to Q2.
Acosta is flying, and so is Bastianini after three splits. Acosta top, Bastianini second.
Di Giannantonio was on a strong lap, but lost out in the final split, goes third.
Acosta was on a strong lap at the start of his last lap, but caught Bastianini, who ended up pulling out of his lap.
Quartararo was improving on his latest lap but he missed the final corner.
Just under five minutes to go and the second runs are now beginning. Only Bezzecchi and Miller still in pit lane.
First runs are complete now, and it's Miller fastest from Acosta. Bastianini the big name with work to do down in ninth.
Miller now fastest. It's a KTM 1-2-3 now with him ahead of Acosta and Binder. Bezzecchi also just moved himself up to fourth.