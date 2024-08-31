2024 Aragon MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand Aragon, round 12 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|19m 50.034s
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+2.961s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+6.694s
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+9.950s
|5
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+11.749s
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+14.144s
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+14.291s
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+18.836s
|9
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+20.298s
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+20.448s
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+20.678s
|12
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+21.429s
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+22.110s
|14
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+22.440s
|15
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+23.468s
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+26.822s
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+26.910s
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+31.147s
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+37.642s
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|DNF
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|DNF
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|DNF
* Rookie
A jubilant Marc Marquez charges to his first Sprint victory - and first ‘MotoGP win’ of any kind since 2021 - with a runaway ride in front of his home fans at Aragon.
Second place for Jorge Martin put the Pramac Ducati rider back into the title lead after a poor race for reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.
Fastest throughout practice and qualifying, blasting to pole by a massive 0.8s margin over Pedro Acosta and Bagnaia, Marquez soon eased into the distance.
The Gresini star’s advantage peaked at almost four seconds as he counted down the 11-lap distance.
But with Sprints not counting as an official victory, Marquez will now set his sights a the long-awaited 60th MotoGP win on Sunday.
With those starting on the dirty side of the track, including Bagnaia, slow off the line, second-row starter Martin slotted in between Marquez and Acosta.
Bagnaia fought from sixth to fourth, only to run wide and drop behind Alex Marquez and Miguel Oliveira.
The reigning double world champion remained on the defensive, losing out to not only Brad Binder and team-mate Enea Bastianini but the Yamaha of a feisty Fabio Quartararo.
Bagnaia gestured to his Michelin engineer as he walked into the Ducati pits after the race.
Aleix Espargaro was another to struggle off the line, then crashed after tagging the back of Fabio di Giannantonio at Turn 1. Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli joined the Aprilia rider on the DNF list.
All riders chose the same medium front and soft rear tyre combination.
The Aragon circuit, which last hosted a MotoGP event in 2022, has been completely resurfaced ahead of this year’s return.
Due to a lack of MotoGP data for the new surface, Michelin has expanded this weekend’s rear tyre allocation from two to three.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.