2024 Aragon MotoGP - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand Aragon, round 12 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
2024 Aragon MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)19m 50.034s
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+2.961s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+6.694s
4Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+9.950s
5Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+11.749s
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+14.144s
7Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+14.291s
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+18.836s
9Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+20.298s
10Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+20.448s
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+20.678s
12Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+21.429s
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+22.110s
14Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+22.440s
15Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+23.468s
16Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+26.822s
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+26.910s
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+31.147s
19Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+37.642s
 Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)DNF
 Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)DNF

* Rookie

A jubilant  Marc Marquez charges to his first Sprint victory - and first ‘MotoGP win’ of any kind since 2021 - with a runaway ride in front of his home fans at Aragon.

Second place for Jorge Martin put the Pramac Ducati rider back into the title lead after a poor race for reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Fastest throughout practice and qualifying, blasting to pole by a massive 0.8s margin over Pedro Acosta and Bagnaia, Marquez soon eased into the distance.

The Gresini star’s advantage peaked at almost four seconds as he counted down the 11-lap distance.

But with Sprints not counting as an official victory, Marquez will now set his sights a the long-awaited 60th MotoGP win on Sunday.

With those starting on the dirty side of the track, including Bagnaia, slow off the line, second-row starter Martin slotted in between Marquez and Acosta.

Bagnaia fought from sixth to fourth, only to run wide and drop behind Alex Marquez and Miguel Oliveira.

The reigning double world champion remained on the defensive, losing out to not only Brad Binder and team-mate Enea Bastianini but the Yamaha of a feisty Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia gestured to his Michelin engineer as he walked into the Ducati pits after the race.

Aleix Espargaro was another to struggle off the line, then crashed after tagging the back of Fabio di Giannantonio at Turn 1. Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli joined the Aprilia rider on the DNF list.

All riders chose the same medium front and soft rear tyre combination.

The Aragon circuit, which last hosted a MotoGP event in 2022, has been completely resurfaced ahead of this year’s return.

Due to a lack of MotoGP data for the new surface, Michelin has expanded this weekend’s rear tyre allocation from two to three.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Charles Leclerc “cautious” over Ferrari F1 upgrade but “it’s a good sign for the future”
Ferraris on track at the Italian Grand Prix
Ferraris on track at the Italian Grand Prix
F1
News
4h ago
Starting grid at the F1 Italian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
The top three for the Italian Grand Prix x
The top three for the Italian Grand Prix x
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia spells out cause of Aragon Sprint woes | Grid “very dangerous”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
F1
News
4h ago
Lando Norris addresses McLaren F1 team orders question: “I want to race”
Lando Norris at the Italian Grand Prix
Lando Norris at the Italian Grand Prix
F1
News
4h ago
Emotional Lewis Hamilton admits Kimi Antonelli news was “very surreal”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Starting grid for Aragon MotoGP: How the race will begin
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez analyses first Ducati victory as long winless run ends in Aragon
Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP Sprint
Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP Sprint
F1
News
4h ago
Christian Horner suggests Red Bull have 'fundamental' issue after Italian GP qualifying
Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo “clearly on the limit” in Pecco Bagnaia Aragon MotoGP Sprint battle
Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, Raul Fernandez, Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo, Raul Fernandez, Enea Bastianini, 2024…
© Gold & Goose