2024 Aragon MotoGP - Sprint Race Results

A jubilant Marc Marquez charges to his first Sprint victory - and first ‘MotoGP win’ of any kind since 2021 - with a runaway ride in front of his home fans at Aragon.

Second place for Jorge Martin put the Pramac Ducati rider back into the title lead after a poor race for reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Fastest throughout practice and qualifying, blasting to pole by a massive 0.8s margin over Pedro Acosta and Bagnaia, Marquez soon eased into the distance.

The Gresini star’s advantage peaked at almost four seconds as he counted down the 11-lap distance.

But with Sprints not counting as an official victory, Marquez will now set his sights a the long-awaited 60th MotoGP win on Sunday.

With those starting on the dirty side of the track, including Bagnaia, slow off the line, second-row starter Martin slotted in between Marquez and Acosta.

Bagnaia fought from sixth to fourth, only to run wide and drop behind Alex Marquez and Miguel Oliveira.

The reigning double world champion remained on the defensive, losing out to not only Brad Binder and team-mate Enea Bastianini but the Yamaha of a feisty Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia gestured to his Michelin engineer as he walked into the Ducati pits after the race.

Aleix Espargaro was another to struggle off the line, then crashed after tagging the back of Fabio di Giannantonio at Turn 1. Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli joined the Aprilia rider on the DNF list.

All riders chose the same medium front and soft rear tyre combination.