Aragon MotoGP Grid: How the Sprint will start after qualifying

Aragon MotoGP qualifying ended with Marc Marquez as the fastest rider, and he will head up the grid for this afternoon's MotoGP Sprint at MotorLand.

It's Marquez' second pole of the season after his Spanish Grand Prix pole. This time, he will start alongside Pedro Acosta and Francesco Bagnaia on the front row.

Jorge Martin crashed on his first lap in Q2, but will start fourth after a strong second run. Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli will join Martin on row two, while Brad Binder heads up row three from Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

Row four features Johann Zarco, and the factory Aprilia duo of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, both over two seconds (Vinales more than three) off pole position. Vinales, in fact, was the slowest rider in all of qualifying, slower than everyone in Q1, but will start 12th having made Q2 from Practice on Friday afternoon.

The major name further down the order is 2022 Aragon Grand Prix winner Enea Bastianini, who will start in 14th after a tricky Q1 that saw him unable to match the pace of the KTMs who advanced to Q2, those of Acosta and Binder.