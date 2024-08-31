Aragon MotoGP Grid: How the Sprint will start after qualifying

A dominant qualifying performance gave Marc Marquez his second pole position of 2024 to head up this weekend's Aragon MotoGP grid

Aragon MotoGP qualifying ended with Marc Marquez as the fastest rider, and he will head up the grid for this afternoon's MotoGP Sprint at MotorLand.

It's Marquez' second pole of the season after his Spanish Grand Prix pole. This time, he will start alongside Pedro Acosta and Francesco Bagnaia on the front row.

Jorge Martin crashed on his first lap in Q2, but will start fourth after a strong second run. Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli will join Martin on row two, while Brad Binder heads up row three from Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

Row four features Johann Zarco, and the factory Aprilia duo of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, both over two seconds (Vinales more than three) off pole position. Vinales, in fact, was the slowest rider in all of qualifying, slower than everyone in Q1, but will start 12th having made Q2 from Practice on Friday afternoon.

The major name further down the order is 2022 Aragon Grand Prix winner Enea Bastianini, who will start in 14th after a tricky Q1 that saw him unable to match the pace of the KTMs who advanced to Q2, those of Acosta and Binder.

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix | MotorLand Aragon | Grid | Rd 12/20

Pos

Rider

Nat.

MotoGP Team

MotoGP Bike

Timing

1

Marc Marquez

ESP

Gresini Racing

Ducati GP23

1:46.766

2

Pedro Acosta

ESP

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

KTM RC16

1:47.606

3

Francesco Bagnaia

ITA

Ducati Lenovo Team

Ducati GP24

1:47.608

4

Jorge Martin

ESP

Prima Pramac Racing

Ducati GP24

1:47.642

5

Alex Marquez

ESP

Gresini Racing

Ducati GP23

1:47.807

6

Franco Morbidelli

ITA

Pramac Racing

Ducati GP24

1:48.114

7

Brad Binder

RSA

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

KTM RC16

1:48.492

8

Miguel Oliveira

POR

Trackhouse Racing

Aprilia RS-GP

1:48.550

9

Raul Fernandez

ESP

Trackhouse Racing

Aprilia RS-GP

1:48.923

10

Johann Zarco

FRA

Castrol Honda LCR

Honda RC213V

1:49.080

11

Aleix Espargaro

ESP

Aprilia Racing

Aprilia RS-GP

1:49.707

12

Maverick Vinales

ESP

Aprilia Racing

Aprila RS-GP

1:50.526

13

Marco Bezzecchi

ITA

Pertamina Enduro VR46

Ducati GP23

1:48.086

14

Enea Bastianini

ITA

Ducati Lenovo Team

Ducati GP24

1:48.542

15

Jack Miller

AUS

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

KTM RC16

1:48.649

16

Fabio Di Giannantonio

ITA

Pertamina Enduro VR46

Ducati GP23

1:48.687

17

Fabio Quartararo

FRA

Monster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha YZR-M1

1:48.775

18

Takaaki Nakagami

JAP

Idemitsu Honda LCR

Honda RC213V

1:49.081

19

Augusto Fernandez

ESP

Red Bull GasGas Tech3

KTM RC16

1:49.238

20

Luca Marini

ITA

Repsol Honda Team

Honda RC213V

1:49.802

21

Alex Rins

ESP

Monster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha YZR-M1

1:49.872

22

Joan Mir

ESP

Repsol Honda Team

Honda RC213V

1:50.120

