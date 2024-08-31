Aragon MotoGP Grid: How the Sprint will start after qualifying
A dominant qualifying performance gave Marc Marquez his second pole position of 2024 to head up this weekend's Aragon MotoGP grid
Aragon MotoGP qualifying ended with Marc Marquez as the fastest rider, and he will head up the grid for this afternoon's MotoGP Sprint at MotorLand.
It's Marquez' second pole of the season after his Spanish Grand Prix pole. This time, he will start alongside Pedro Acosta and Francesco Bagnaia on the front row.
Jorge Martin crashed on his first lap in Q2, but will start fourth after a strong second run. Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli will join Martin on row two, while Brad Binder heads up row three from Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.
Row four features Johann Zarco, and the factory Aprilia duo of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, both over two seconds (Vinales more than three) off pole position. Vinales, in fact, was the slowest rider in all of qualifying, slower than everyone in Q1, but will start 12th having made Q2 from Practice on Friday afternoon.
The major name further down the order is 2022 Aragon Grand Prix winner Enea Bastianini, who will start in 14th after a tricky Q1 that saw him unable to match the pace of the KTMs who advanced to Q2, those of Acosta and Binder.
2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix | MotorLand Aragon | Grid | Rd 12/20
Pos
Rider
Nat.
MotoGP Team
MotoGP Bike
Timing
1
Marc Marquez
ESP
Gresini Racing
Ducati GP23
1:46.766
2
Pedro Acosta
ESP
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
KTM RC16
1:47.606
3
Francesco Bagnaia
ITA
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati GP24
1:47.608
4
Jorge Martin
ESP
Prima Pramac Racing
Ducati GP24
1:47.642
5
Alex Marquez
ESP
Gresini Racing
Ducati GP23
1:47.807
6
Franco Morbidelli
ITA
Pramac Racing
Ducati GP24
1:48.114
7
Brad Binder
RSA
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
KTM RC16
1:48.492
8
Miguel Oliveira
POR
Trackhouse Racing
Aprilia RS-GP
1:48.550
9
Raul Fernandez
ESP
Trackhouse Racing
Aprilia RS-GP
1:48.923
10
Johann Zarco
FRA
Castrol Honda LCR
Honda RC213V
1:49.080
11
Aleix Espargaro
ESP
Aprilia Racing
Aprilia RS-GP
1:49.707
12
Maverick Vinales
ESP
Aprilia Racing
Aprila RS-GP
1:50.526
13
Marco Bezzecchi
ITA
Pertamina Enduro VR46
Ducati GP23
1:48.086
14
Enea Bastianini
ITA
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati GP24
1:48.542
15
Jack Miller
AUS
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
KTM RC16
1:48.649
16
Fabio Di Giannantonio
ITA
Pertamina Enduro VR46
Ducati GP23
1:48.687
17
Fabio Quartararo
FRA
Monster Energy Yamaha
Yamaha YZR-M1
1:48.775
18
Takaaki Nakagami
JAP
Idemitsu Honda LCR
Honda RC213V
1:49.081
19
Augusto Fernandez
ESP
Red Bull GasGas Tech3
KTM RC16
1:49.238
20
Luca Marini
ITA
Repsol Honda Team
Honda RC213V
1:49.802
21
Alex Rins
ESP
Monster Energy Yamaha
Yamaha YZR-M1
1:49.872
22
Joan Mir
ESP
Repsol Honda Team
Honda RC213V
1:50.120