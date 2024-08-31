2024 Aragon MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand Aragon, round 12 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Aragon MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'46.766s6/7343k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.840s7/7350k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.842s6/7345k
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.876s5/5345k
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.041s7/7346k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.348s7/7343k
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.726s5/5350k
8Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.784s7/7344k
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+2.157s6/8341k
10Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+2.314s7/7339k
11Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+2.941s7/7343k
12Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+3.760s5/7340k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)1'48.086s7/7346k
14Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'48.542s7/7345k
15Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'48.649s4/7344k
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)1'48.687s7/8341k
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'48.775s8/8335k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'49.081s7/7339k
19Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'49.238s6/7346k
20Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'49.802s7/7345k
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'49.872s6/7342k
22Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'50.12s7/7346k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 45.801s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini 1m 47.795s (2022)

Marc Marquez continues his perfect Aragon MotoGP weekend with a dominant pole position in qualifying.

The Gresini Ducati rider finished a massive 0.8s clear of fellow front-row starters Pedro Acosta and Francesco Bagnaia.

The five-time Aragon MotoGP was a step ahead throughout the session, sitting 0.6s clear of Acosta and 1.0s from Bagnaia as the final run began.

This time, Marquez was the target for tows, but the others - led by younger brother and Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez - simply couldn’t keep up and he briefly pushed his pole advantage to 1.342s!

Title contender Jorge Martin’s pole hopes suffered an early blow when he lost the front and crashed in the opening minutes. The Pramac Ducati rider sprinted for his spare bike, returned and went straight onto the front row.

Martin and Bagnaia then improved to at least trim Marquez’s pole advantage to under one second, before KTM rookie Acosta vaulted ahead of the pair on his last lap.

Brad Binder and Acosta reached Q2 by snatching the last two transfer places in a hotly contested Qualifying 1, at the expense of Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller.

With the sun shining brightly again, only the odd damp patch remained from overnight rain for the pair of 15-minute qualifying sessions.

The Sprint race starts at 14:00 local time this afternoon, where Marc Marquez has a golden chance of taking his first 'MotoGP win' since 2021.

The Aragon circuit, which last hosted a MotoGP event in 2022, has been completely resurfaced ahead of this year’s return.

Due to a lack of MotoGP data for the new surface, Michelin has expanded this weekend’s rear tyre allocation from two to three.
 

