2024 Aragon MotoGP - Full Qualifying Results

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 45.801s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini 1m 47.795s (2022)

Marc Marquez continues his perfect Aragon MotoGP weekend with a dominant pole position in qualifying.

The Gresini Ducati rider finished a massive 0.8s clear of fellow front-row starters Pedro Acosta and Francesco Bagnaia.

The five-time Aragon MotoGP was a step ahead throughout the session, sitting 0.6s clear of Acosta and 1.0s from Bagnaia as the final run began.

This time, Marquez was the target for tows, but the others - led by younger brother and Gresini team-mate Alex Marquez - simply couldn’t keep up and he briefly pushed his pole advantage to 1.342s!

Title contender Jorge Martin’s pole hopes suffered an early blow when he lost the front and crashed in the opening minutes. The Pramac Ducati rider sprinted for his spare bike, returned and went straight onto the front row.

Martin and Bagnaia then improved to at least trim Marquez’s pole advantage to under one second, before KTM rookie Acosta vaulted ahead of the pair on his last lap.

Brad Binder and Acosta reached Q2 by snatching the last two transfer places in a hotly contested Qualifying 1, at the expense of Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller.

With the sun shining brightly again, only the odd damp patch remained from overnight rain for the pair of 15-minute qualifying sessions.

The Sprint race starts at 14:00 local time this afternoon, where Marc Marquez has a golden chance of taking his first 'MotoGP win' since 2021.