2024 Aragon MotoGP - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand Aragon, round 12 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 Aragon MotoGP - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'49.812s
|11/11
|343k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.510s
|11/13
|347k
|3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.560s
|12/13
|346k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.584s
|8/12
|347k
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.701s
|13/13
|348k
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.717s
|13/14
|348k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.803s
|10/12
|341k
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.024s
|11/12
|345k
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.102s
|11/12
|340k
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.200s
|13/14
|339k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.344s
|13/13
|345k
|12
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.380s
|11/12
|342k
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.439s
|13/13
|345k
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.669s
|11/12
|339k
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.820s
|13/13
|341k
|16
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+2.086s
|10/11
|342k
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+2.089s
|9/10
|338k
|18
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.820s
|12/12
|338k
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+3.292s
|10/11
|342k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+3.421s
|9/11
|342k
|21
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+3.465s
|5/10
|341k
|22
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+4.457s
|7/8
|342k
* Rookie
Official Aragon MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 45.801s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Luca Marini 1m 47.795s (2022)
Marc Marquez stays on top during a damp final practice for the 2024 Aragon MotoGP.
After a dry Friday, overnight rain created a drying track for Saturday practice.
Slicks tyres were used throughout but Marquez’s best time this morning was four seconds from his new track record of 1m 45.801s on Friday.
The Gresini Ducati rider looked to suffer some early technical gremlins this morning, returning to set the best time on his 11th and final lap.
The eight-time world champion, aiming to end a 1,000-day MotoGP losing streak, finished over half-a-second clear of Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin with Jack Miller in third for KTM.
Qualifying 1, featuring Enea Bastianini plus all four KTM riders, will now begin.
The Aragon circuit, which last hosted a MotoGP event in 2022, has been completely resurfaced ahead of this year’s return.
Due to a lack of MotoGP data for the new surface, Michelin has expanded this weekend’s rear tyre allocation from two to three.