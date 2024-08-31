2024 Aragon MotoGP - Saturday Practice Results

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 45.801s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini 1m 47.795s (2022)

Marc Marquez stays on top during a damp final practice for the 2024 Aragon MotoGP.

After a dry Friday, overnight rain created a drying track for Saturday practice.

Slicks tyres were used throughout but Marquez’s best time this morning was four seconds from his new track record of 1m 45.801s on Friday.

The Gresini Ducati rider looked to suffer some early technical gremlins this morning, returning to set the best time on his 11th and final lap.

The eight-time world champion, aiming to end a 1,000-day MotoGP losing streak, finished over half-a-second clear of Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin with Jack Miller in third for KTM.

Qualifying 1, featuring Enea Bastianini plus all four KTM riders, will now begin.