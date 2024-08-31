2024 Aragon MotoGP - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand Aragon, round 12 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
2024 Aragon MotoGP - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'49.812s11/11343k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.510s11/13347k
3Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.560s12/13346k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.584s8/12347k
5Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.701s13/13348k
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.717s13/14348k
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.803s10/12341k
8Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.024s11/12345k
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.102s11/12340k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.200s13/14339k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.344s13/13345k
12Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.380s11/12342k
13Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.439s13/13345k
14Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.669s11/12339k
15Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.820s13/13341k
16Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+2.086s10/11342k
17Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+2.089s9/10338k
18Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+2.820s12/12338k
19Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+3.292s10/11342k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+3.421s9/11342k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+3.465s5/10341k
22Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+4.457s7/8342k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 45.801s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Luca Marini 1m 47.795s (2022)

Marc Marquez stays on top during a damp final practice for the 2024 Aragon MotoGP.

After a dry Friday, overnight rain created a drying track for Saturday practice.

Slicks tyres were used throughout but Marquez’s best time this morning was four seconds from his new track record of 1m 45.801s on Friday.

The Gresini Ducati rider looked to suffer some early technical gremlins this morning, returning to set the best time on his 11th and final lap.

The eight-time world champion, aiming to end a 1,000-day MotoGP losing streak, finished over half-a-second clear of Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin with Jack Miller in third for KTM.

Qualifying 1, featuring Enea Bastianini plus all four KTM riders, will now begin.

The Aragon circuit, which last hosted a MotoGP event in 2022, has been completely resurfaced ahead of this year’s return.

Due to a lack of MotoGP data for the new surface, Michelin has expanded this weekend’s rear tyre allocation from two to three.

