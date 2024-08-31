MotoGP reveals 2025 winter testing schedule

Buriram replaces Qatar on 2025 MotoGP pre-season testing schedule.

Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Sepang test
Buriram in Thailand will not only host the 2025 MotoGP season opener from February 28 - March 2 but has also been confirmed as venue for the final pre-season test on February 12-13.

The winter tests will start with the usual Valencia Test on Tuesday after the 2024 finale, followed by a three-day Sepang Shakedown at the end of January and then the three-day Official Malaysian test:

Valencia Test: 19th November 2024
Sepang Shakedown Test: 31st January - 2nd February*
Sepang Test: 5th February - 7th February
Buriram Test: 12th - 13th February

*For test riders, rookies (Ai Ogura, Somkiat Chantra, Fermin Aldeguer) and race riders from manufacturers in concession Rank D (currently Yamaha and Honda).

The Moto2 and Moto3 Pre-Season Testing schedule will be as follows:

Valencia Moto3 Test: 7th – 8th February
Valencia Moto2 Test: 9th – 10th February
Jerez Moto2 & Moto3 Test: 18th – 20th February

