Francesco Bagnaia warns “we did a very good step” | Jorge Martin: “It's not my battle with Marc”

Just 21st in opening practice for the Aragon MotoGP, title leader Francesco Bagnaia vaulted up the order to sixth by the end of the afternoon.

While Gresini Ducati pace setter Marc Marquez finished day one as the man to beat, Bagnaia is confident of another step on Saturday.

If so, the Sprint race might see a repeat of their 2021 victory battle.

“At the moment I'm quite calm because this afternoon we did a very good step in front,” Bagnaia told MotoGP.com after lapping 0.790s behind Marquez.

“We are missing something in Sector 2 and Sector 4, but we have time to understand it and in Sector 1, Sector 3 right now we are very strong.

“We did a step this afternoon, we will do another one for tomorrow and for sure my feeling will increase a lot.”

Jorge Martin, 2024 Aragon MotoGP

Jorge Martin, who starts this weekend just five points behind Bagnaia, hinted that his focus is more on the title battle than beating Marquez.

“I feel confident,” Martin said after setting the fourth fastest Friday time. “I feel we are improving and making small steps.

“It’s just Marc and the Aprilias that were a bit faster today. But I think we are losing a lot of time in just two corners. So hopefully tomorrow we can put everything together, but we are not that far.”

“It's not my battle with Marc,” he added. “I mean, for sure he's strong. I will try to do my best. If I can win, perfect. But if not, I will try to do my best. It's not that I need to beat him...”