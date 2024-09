Hot on the heels of last weekend’s Emilia Romagna round, the ‘flyaway’ stage of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship kicks off with the Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika.

Despite Jorge Martin losing out on victory to Enea Bastianini on the last lap in Misano, Francesco Bagnaia’s seventh DNF of the season handed the Pramac rider a 24-point title lead over the reigning champion.

Bastianini begins the final seven rounds holding third in the world championship, 59 points behind Martin but just one ahead of 2025 replacement Marc Marquez.

Martin won last year’s Mandalika Sprint race to briefly take the 2023 title lead, before a mistake while leading the grand prix handed the initiative back to Bagnaia.

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo joined race winner Bagnaia on the 2023 Indonesian Grand Prix podium.

FP1 starts at 10:45am local time (3:45am BST) with Practice - which decides the top ten riders with direct access to Qualifying 2 - beginning at 3pm (8am BST).