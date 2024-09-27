2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results

* Rookie

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 29.978s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 30.906s (2023)

Enea Bastianini got the better of Jorge Martin for the second time in five days, to lead Friday practice for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Strong on the medium rear, title leader Martin went to the top by 0.647s with a new lap record on his first time attack with the soft.

But Bastianini, who overtook Martin (with a nudge) on the last lap to win the Emilia Romagna MotoGP, then nipped under the Pramac rider by just 0.040s.

Martin's Pramac Ducati team-mate and morning leader Franco Morbidelli completed a top three covered by a mere 0.079s.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia was down in 17th and looking far from satisfied on used hard front-medium rear tyres before throwing in fresh rubber. That initially only moved the Italian to ninth and the body language in the Ducati pits remained tense.

When the Marquez brothers pulled out behind Bagnaia for the final run, Bagnaia pulled over and waited for them to pass. But aware that Bagnaia couldn’t afford to scrap the run, they simply waited for him out on track.

Marc missed his chance, but Alex grabbed a tow – only to crash at the end of the lap. Bagnaia meanwhile returned to ninth and then put together a much better lap to claim a safe fourth amid smiles of relief at Ducati.

Bagnaia was helped back to the pits by future team-mate Marc Marquez after running out of fuel.