2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'29.630s
|20/25
|316k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.040s
|20/25
|317k
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.079s
|20/21
|315k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.082s
|22/23
|315k
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.140s
|26/28
|312k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.214s
|28/29
|312k
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.255s
|26/27
|315k
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.331s
|19/20
|317k
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.356s
|20/24
|309k
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.370s
|21/26
|314k
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.456s
|25/26
|312k
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.466s
|25/26
|312k
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.559s
|23/27
|312k
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.573s
|25/26
|317k
|15
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.675s
|21/25
|313k
|16
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.781s
|26/27
|314k
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.813s
|26/26
|310k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.977s
|21/26
|313k
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.162s
|20/25
|315k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.265s
|24/25
|312k
|21
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.368s
|18/21
|309k
* Rookie
Enea Bastianini got the better of Jorge Martin for the second time in five days, to lead Friday practice for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
Strong on the medium rear, title leader Martin went to the top by 0.647s with a new lap record on his first time attack with the soft.
But Bastianini, who overtook Martin (with a nudge) on the last lap to win the Emilia Romagna MotoGP, then nipped under the Pramac rider by just 0.040s.
Martin's Pramac Ducati team-mate and morning leader Franco Morbidelli completed a top three covered by a mere 0.079s.
Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia was down in 17th and looking far from satisfied on used hard front-medium rear tyres before throwing in fresh rubber. That initially only moved the Italian to ninth and the body language in the Ducati pits remained tense.
When the Marquez brothers pulled out behind Bagnaia for the final run, Bagnaia pulled over and waited for them to pass. But aware that Bagnaia couldn’t afford to scrap the run, they simply waited for him out on track.
Marc missed his chance, but Alex grabbed a tow – only to crash at the end of the lap. Bagnaia meanwhile returned to ninth and then put together a much better lap to claim a safe fourth amid smiles of relief at Ducati.
Bagnaia was helped back to the pits by future team-mate Marc Marquez after running out of fuel.
Morbidelli had picked up where he left off at the start of the afternoon hour, as riders began switching from the medium rear of the morning to the soft.
Marc Marquez made a huge (65-degree) front-end save with his knee and elbow at Turn 10, reminiscent of his Honda day before taking over at the top just before the midway stage.
Fabio Quartararo was another to suffer a scare while Pedro Acosta fell from his GASGAS in the early stages before rebounding to take over from Marquez in P1.
Fabio di Giannantonio, still debating shoulder surgery, also impressed on a used soft rear with Morbidelli, Misano 2 winner Enea Bastianini and Martin looking the quickest on the medium.
Yamaha’s Quartararo was on course to shock the favourites by going fastest on his opening time attack, before his M1 squirmed again.
The Frenchman, denied a season-best fifth after running out of fuel last Sunday, went on to achieve his goal of direct Qualifying 2 access with sixth place, behind VR46's Marco Bezzecchi.
Marc Marquez, Acosta, di Giannantonio (who fell) and Aprilia's Maverick Vinales completed the top ten.
LCR Honda's Johann Zarco was first to miss out on a direct place in Q2, with Repsol's Luca Marini a fraction behind. Alex Rins and Brad Binder were also within 0.6s of Bastianini.
Aleix Espargaro, just 19th this morning, lost the front and fell at Turn 16… twice.
Miguel Oliveira was absent this afternoon after suffering a fracture to his right wrist in a morning highside.
The Trackhouse rider was sent for further examination at a local hospital to determine if surgery is required.
2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'30.689s
|20/20
|311k
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.221s
|21/21
|313k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.529s
|20/20
|313k
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.582s
|18/18
|315k
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.767s
|10/15
|311k
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.815s
|19/20
|310k
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.829s
|20/22
|312k
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.940s
|18/19
|313k
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.014s
|19/19
|311k
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.037s
|14/18
|308k
|11
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.078s
|13/21
|309k
|12
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.087s
|19/20
|309k
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.095s
|22/22
|317k
|14
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.105s
|14/19
|316k
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.168s
|10/18
|310k
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.317s
|21/22
|311k
|17
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.337s
|13/21
|314k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.338s
|19/19
|311k
|19
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.505s
|15/20
|310k
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.565s
|14/20
|310k
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.784s
|14/20
|313k
|22
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.953s
|8/13
|309k
* Rookie
Franco Morbidelli leads opening practice for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
The Pramac Ducati rider finished 0.221s clear of Aprilia's Maverick Vinales with team-mate Jorge Martin in third.
Martin starts this weekend 24 points clear of Francesco Bagnaia after the reigning champion crashed out of last Sunday's Emilia Romagna MotoGP.
Bagnaia was only 14th this morning but the dusty, slippery conditions mean lap times are expected to improve significantly as the weekend goes on.
Miguel Oliveira was taken to the medical centre after a highside at Turn 4 and didn't return to the track.
After missing Misano 2 due to sickness, Alex Rins was back in action for Monster Yamaha this morning.