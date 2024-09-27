2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 15 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Enea Bastianini, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'29.630s20/25316k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.040s20/25317k
3Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.079s20/21315k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.082s22/23315k
5Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.140s26/28312k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.214s28/29312k
7Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.255s26/27315k
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.331s19/20317k
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.356s20/24309k
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.370s21/26314k
11Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.456s25/26312k
12Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.466s25/26312k
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.559s23/27312k
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.573s25/26317k
15Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.675s21/25313k
16Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.781s26/27314k
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.813s26/26310k
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.977s21/26313k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.162s20/25315k
20Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.265s24/25312k
21Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.368s18/21309k

* Rookie

Enea Bastianini got the better of Jorge Martin for the second time in five days, to lead Friday practice for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Strong on the medium rear, title leader Martin went to the top by 0.647s with a new lap record on his first time attack with the soft.

But Bastianini, who overtook Martin (with a nudge) on the last lap to win the Emilia Romagna MotoGP, then nipped under the Pramac rider by just 0.040s.

Martin's Pramac Ducati team-mate and morning leader Franco Morbidelli completed a top three covered by a mere 0.079s.

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia was down in 17th and looking far from satisfied on used hard front-medium rear tyres before throwing in fresh rubber. That initially only moved the Italian to ninth and the body language in the Ducati pits remained tense.

When the Marquez brothers pulled out behind Bagnaia for the final run, Bagnaia pulled over and waited for them to pass. But aware that Bagnaia couldn’t afford to scrap the run, they simply waited for him out on track.

Marc missed his chance, but Alex grabbed a tow – only to crash at the end of the lap. Bagnaia meanwhile returned to ninth and then put together a much better lap to claim a safe fourth amid smiles of relief at Ducati.

Bagnaia was helped back to the pits by future team-mate Marc Marquez after running out of fuel.

Morbidelli had picked up where he left off at the start of the afternoon hour, as riders began switching from the medium rear of the morning to the soft.

Marc Marquez made a huge (65-degree) front-end save with his knee and elbow at Turn 10, reminiscent of his Honda day before taking over at the top just before the midway stage.

Fabio Quartararo was another to suffer a scare while Pedro Acosta fell from his GASGAS in the early stages before rebounding to take over from Marquez in P1.

Fabio di Giannantonio, still debating shoulder surgery, also impressed on a used soft rear with Morbidelli, Misano 2 winner Enea Bastianini and Martin looking the quickest on the medium.

Yamaha’s Quartararo was on course to shock the favourites by going fastest on his opening time attack, before his M1 squirmed again. 

The Frenchman, denied a season-best fifth after running out of fuel last Sunday, went on to achieve his goal of direct Qualifying 2 access with sixth place, behind VR46's Marco Bezzecchi.

Marc Marquez, Acosta, di Giannantonio (who fell) and Aprilia's Maverick Vinales completed the top ten.

LCR Honda's Johann Zarco was first to miss out on a direct place in Q2, with Repsol's Luca Marini a fraction behind. Alex Rins and Brad Binder were also within 0.6s of Bastianini.

Aleix Espargaro, just 19th this morning, lost the front and fell at Turn 16… twice.

Miguel Oliveira was absent this afternoon after suffering a fracture to his right wrist in a morning highside.

The Trackhouse rider was sent for further examination at a local hospital to determine if surgery is required.

2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'30.689s20/20311k
2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.221s21/21313k
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.529s20/20313k
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.582s18/18315k
5Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.767s10/15311k
6Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.815s19/20310k
7Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.829s20/22312k
8Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.940s18/19313k
9Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.014s19/19311k
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.037s14/18308k
11Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.078s13/21309k
12Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.087s19/20309k
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.095s22/22317k
14Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.105s14/19316k
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.168s10/18310k
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.317s21/22311k
17Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.337s13/21314k
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.338s19/19311k
19Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.505s15/20310k
20Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.565s14/20310k
21Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.784s14/20313k
22Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.953s8/13309k

Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Luca Marini 1m 29.978s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 30.906s (2023)

Franco Morbidelli leads opening practice for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

The Pramac Ducati rider finished 0.221s clear of Aprilia's Maverick Vinales with team-mate Jorge Martin in third.

Martin starts this weekend 24 points clear of Francesco Bagnaia after the reigning champion crashed out of last Sunday's Emilia Romagna MotoGP.

Bagnaia was only 14th this morning but the dusty, slippery conditions mean lap times are expected to improve significantly as the weekend goes on.

Miguel Oliveira was taken to the medical centre after a highside at Turn 4 and didn't return to the track.

After missing Misano 2 due to sickness, Alex Rins was back in action for Monster Yamaha this morning.

