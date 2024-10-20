MotoGP 2024 Australian GP
2024 Australian MotoGP: Race - LIVE UPDATES!

Lap-by-lap coverage of the 2024 MotoGP Australian GP

Jorge Martin starts on pole for Sunday's 27-lap Australian Grand Prix. 

The Pramac rider extended his championship lead to 16 points after dominating Saturday's sprint race at Phillip Island. 

Marc Marquez looked like being able to give him a proper challenge, but ran wide at Turn 1 on the opening lap and was forced into a recovery ride to second from eighth. 

Francesco Bagnaia struggled for pace in the sprint and could do no more than fourth, while Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini was third. 

Tech3 GASGAS rider Pedro Acosta will miss the grand prix after crashing heavily in the sprint, while Marco Bezzecchi has been given a long lap penalty for his tangle with Maverick Vinales on the penultimate lap. 

The grand prix begins at 4am UK time. 

20 Oct 2024
05:04

Australian: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

05:03

Well,  that was certainly worth the early alarm!

That's all from our live text coverage this weekend, but keep your eyes fixed on Crash.net across the day for all of the latest from the Phillip Island paddock.

05:02

race report

04:44

2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Race Results

04:42

chequered flag - Marquez wins

Marc Marquez wins a thriller in Australia as Jorge Martin's championship lead grows to 20 points over Bagnaia!

04:41

final lap

Marquez leads by half a second. Looks like Martin's charge has ended.

04:40

incident 

Mir has crashed out.

04:39

Martin had a look into Turn 2 but no way through. 

04:39

lap 26/27

Marquez leads Martin over the line again and holds him off at Turn 1.

04:38

Marquez sends it big time into Turn 4. Looked like he got it unsettled on the way in but he somehow makes it stick! Great compliance there from Martin. 

04:38

lap 25/27

Three laps to go. Marquez leads over the line but Martin blasts past into Turn 1 like the GP23 was standing still!

04:37

Martin goes defensive into Turn 4 and just jeeps Marquez at bay. But he runs wide exiting and Marquez is now in the lead!

04:36

lap 24/27

Four laps to go. Marquez is swarming over Martin through Turns 1 and 2.

04:35

lap 23/27

It's a bit closer between the leaders through the first sectors, but Martin holds firm. 

04:35

Marquez doesn't have anything to lose, but I don't think he will do anything risky on another Ducati rider who is fighting for the title. 

That is limiting his options for a move.

04:34

Martin keeps a defensive line through Turn 4 as he has done for the last few laps. That is keeping Marquez at bay, as is Martin's good corner exit. 

04:33

lap 22/27

Martin holds his lead by 0.150s over Marquez with six laps to go. 

04:33

lap 21/27

No change at the front, while Bagnaia is now 3.1s behind Marquez. 

Bastianini is fourth from Binder, Morbidelli, Vinales, Di Giannantonio, R.Fernandez and Miller. 

Quartararo, Zarco, Rins, Marini and A.Marquez complete the points.

04:31

lap 20/27

Martin leads Marquez by 0.078s over the line, Bagnaia is now 2.4s further back. 

Savadori has pulled into the pits. 

04:30

Martin has a moment on the front at Turn 4. He keeps the lead from Marquez but this is getting tense. 

04:29

lap 19/27

Bagnaia is now 1.9s behind Marquez with nine laps to go. Third looks like all he can get from this race now. 

04:29

Martin has made a little mistake and Marquez is pressuring him. 

04:28

lap 18/27

Martin has been given a message saying 'rider behind #4'. Obviously Marquez is not #4, but he is supreme out ofTurn 3 toline up apassintoTurn 4 - couldthat bewhat Pramac is referencing?

04:26

lap 17/27

Marquez is as close as he's been to Martin as they start lap 17. Bagnaia is now a second behind Marquez. 

04:25

lap 16/27

Martin heads Marquez across the line with 12 laps to go. Big, big test of the championship leader's resolve this. Marquez isn't in the title fight, Bagnaia is dropping back. He doesn't need to take any risks.

