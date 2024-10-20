2024 Australian MotoGP: Race - LIVE UPDATES!

Jorge Martin starts on pole for Sunday's 27-lap Australian Grand Prix.

The Pramac rider extended his championship lead to 16 points after dominating Saturday's sprint race at Phillip Island.

Marc Marquez looked like being able to give him a proper challenge, but ran wide at Turn 1 on the opening lap and was forced into a recovery ride to second from eighth.

Francesco Bagnaia struggled for pace in the sprint and could do no more than fourth, while Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini was third.

Tech3 GASGAS rider Pedro Acosta will miss the grand prix after crashing heavily in the sprint, while Marco Bezzecchi has been given a long lap penalty for his tangle with Maverick Vinales on the penultimate lap.

The grand prix begins at 4am UK time.