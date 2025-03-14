2025 Argentina MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE!

The 2025 MotoGP season continues on 14-16 March with the second round of the campaign, as the series returns to the Argentina Grand Prix.

The South American event was absent from last year's calendar due to government spending cuts in the country, but returns for 2025.

Marc Marquez comes to Termas de Rio Hondo looking to build on his dream start to 2025 after winning both races from pole at the Thai GP to take his first lead in the championship since Valencia 2019.

The factory Ducati rider last raced in Argentina in 2019, when he won by almost 10 seconds in one of the most dominant showings of his MotoGP career.

Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia hasn't enjoyed much success in Argentina over the years and needs to rebound after a difficult Thai GP weekend. Bagnaia claims he knows what went wrong, but is being tight-lipped on the details.

Gresini's Alex Marquez is expected to be a podium contender again at a track he scored his first premier class pole and was on the rostrum at in 2023. He sits second in the standings after a brace of second-place finishes in Thailand.

MotoGP will be without its world champion Jorge Martin again as he continues his recovery from injury, with the Aprilia rider revealing on Thursday that he will also be absent from the upcoming Americas GP at COTA.

Aprilia scored its first MotoGP win at Termas de Rio Hondo in 2022, while its factory rider Marco Bezzecchi tallied up his maiden premier class victory at the track in 2023.

With rookie Ai Ogura also making a hot start to 2025 in Thailand, Aprilia is expected to have a strong weekend.

Solid showings from Honda and Yamaha in Thailand will be tested at a low-grip Argentinian venue, while KTM will be hoping to close the gap to the leaders after a tough start to the campaign.

FP1 for the 2025 Argentina GP begins at 1:45pm GMT. Practice is at 6pm GMT.