2025 Qatar MotoGP: Friday practice - LIVE!
Live text coverage of the 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix Friday practice sessions
The fourth round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship is the Qatar Grand Prix from the Lusail International Circuit.
The championship battle has effectively been reset after a dramatic third round of the campaign in America, which saw the so-far dominant Marc Marquez crash out of the lead of the grand prix.
This opened the door for factory Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia to score his first win of the season, while another second-place finish for Alex Marquez put him at the top of the standings for the first time in his MotoGP career.
Alex Marquez leads Marc Marquez by one point coming into this weekend's Qatar GP, while Bagnaia - who won at Lusail last year - is just 12 points adrift.
They will all be contenders for victory this weekend, as will VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio, who returned to the podium last time out for the first time since his breakthrough Qatar GP win back in 2023.
The big news coming into this weekend, however, is the return of reigning world champion Jorge Martin, who has been absent since day one of testing thanks to numerous injury woes.
He will make his Aprilia debut this weekend having completed just 13 laps on the RS-GP this year and will be looking to simply get through the round without incident as he tries to accelerate his adaptation to his new bike.
Aprilia has made a decent start to 2025 and will be looking to carry that forward at a decent circuit for the bike.
KTM will be hoping to kickstart its campaign in Qatar having finished on the podium in both races at the circuit last year, while the continued progress of the Japanese marques will be an intriguing subplot to the weekend.
FP1 begins at 1:45pm BST, while Practice is at 6pm BST.
Marc Marquez remains fastest in FP1, leading Fabio Di Giannantonio by 0.513s, while Pecco Bagnaia was third.
Jorge Martin was 20th in his first session of the year.
Miller has gone down at Turn 4 but he's ok. Bike isn't, though.
Chequered flag is out
Marc Marquez strengthens his place at the top of the timesheet with a 1m52.288s.
Di Giannantonio leaps up to second with a 1m52.801s.
Final minute of FP1.
Martin improves to a 1m54.112s, which lifts him to 20th.
Martin has told his team a few minutes ago that he feels better than expected on the bike, which is encouraging.
Bezzecchi jumps up to fourth on the factory Aprilia.
Quite a few late improvements coming in now with just under five minutes to go.
Martin comes back out for a third run.
Better start to the weekend for KTM, with Pedro Acosta in fourth. However, one-lap pace hasn't been a big issue for the RC16 this year.
Just under 10 minutes left in this session.
Martin completes another run. He's now up to eight laps and his best time is a 1m54.644s.
In theory, Qatar should be a decent place for Honda. There's not too much in the way of hard acceleration points, so its traction problems should be negated a bit. And the flowing nature of the circuit plays right into the RC213V's strengths.
Good afternoon for the Honda factory team so far, with Joan Mir in fourth and Luca Marini in sixth at this stage of the session.
Martin improves to a 1m54.644s down in 19th.
Marc Marquez finds a bit more time and sets a 1m52.388s.
Marc Marquez improves to a 1m52.742s.
Zarco has jumped up to sixth, so that early issue not throwing him off his stride.
Jorge Martin has come back out for his second run.