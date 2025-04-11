2025 Qatar MotoGP: Friday practice - LIVE!

The fourth round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship is the Qatar Grand Prix from the Lusail International Circuit.

The championship battle has effectively been reset after a dramatic third round of the campaign in America, which saw the so-far dominant Marc Marquez crash out of the lead of the grand prix.

This opened the door for factory Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia to score his first win of the season, while another second-place finish for Alex Marquez put him at the top of the standings for the first time in his MotoGP career.

Alex Marquez leads Marc Marquez by one point coming into this weekend's Qatar GP, while Bagnaia - who won at Lusail last year - is just 12 points adrift.

They will all be contenders for victory this weekend, as will VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio, who returned to the podium last time out for the first time since his breakthrough Qatar GP win back in 2023.

The big news coming into this weekend, however, is the return of reigning world champion Jorge Martin, who has been absent since day one of testing thanks to numerous injury woes.

He will make his Aprilia debut this weekend having completed just 13 laps on the RS-GP this year and will be looking to simply get through the round without incident as he tries to accelerate his adaptation to his new bike.

Aprilia has made a decent start to 2025 and will be looking to carry that forward at a decent circuit for the bike.

KTM will be hoping to kickstart its campaign in Qatar having finished on the podium in both races at the circuit last year, while the continued progress of the Japanese marques will be an intriguing subplot to the weekend.

FP1 begins at 1:45pm BST, while Practice is at 6pm BST.