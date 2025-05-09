2025 French MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE!

The sixth round of the 2025 MotoGP season takes place on 9-11 May at Le Mans with the French Grand Prix.

The championship battle has once again been reset after a dramatic Spanish GP two weeks ago.

A maiden victory for Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez sees him lead the championship again by a point, capitalising on a second grand prix crash for factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez at Jerez.

Marc Marquez held his hands up to his mistake and admits he cannot continue to make them given the speed he has shown all year so far.

Le Mans has been a happy hunting ground for Ducati, with it unbeaten at the French GP venue since 2020. In the last three years, it has been a place of victory for satellite Ducati riders - something Alex Marquez will hope to continue this weekend.

Pecco Bagnaia is confident that changes made to his Ducati in a recent test will help him find the form he needs to take a step forward.

He comes into the French GP 20 points off the championship lead after finishing third at Jerez.

Home fans will be expecting more big things from Fabio Quartararo, after the Yamaha rider scored a first podium since 2023 last time out in Spain having also qualified on pole.

The crowd will also be hoping to see Johann Zarco up at the sharp end, as he looks to strengthen his case to make a move to the factory Honda team next season.

Honda will field a wildcard in the form of Takaaki Nakagami this weekend, while LCR's Somkiat Chantra is out with injury.

FP1 begins at 9:50am GMT, while Practice is at 2pm GMT.